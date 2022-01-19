The arrival of new Paranoid Android builds late last year proved the ROM scene continues to thrive, delivering Android 12-based updates to a growing lineup of phones. The OnePlus 8 Pro was the first device to get a Sapphire build, and as such, it's also the first to receive a major update. Sapphire Alpha 2 is in development for all compatible smartphones, starting with the entire OnePlus 8 trilogy — including the newly-added 8T.

Paranoid Android's latest build for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T went live last night, perfect for anyone who's been holding off for a slightly more stable build than its initial release. The dev team has yet to publish a complete list of patch notes, but they did confirm two specific fixes.

First, 5G now works on all three phones, significantly improving the overall experience if you live in a 5G-heavy area. Second, Wi-Fi Direct — an essential tool for connecting to other smart gadgets without requiring a router — is also fixed with this update. Those two improvements alone should make this much more attractive for anyone using this on a daily driver, though keep in mind that Sapphire remains in alpha for the time being.

If you're upgrading your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro from the first Paranoid Android build, you'll need to wipe your data when installing. You can find files for all three devices over at XDA.

In addition to the OnePlus 8 series, the Poco X3 has been added to the ever-growing list of supported devices (via XDA Developers). Unfortunately, this is still Sapphire Alpha 1, so any improvements or changes made in today's newest release will have to wait. It also faces issues with Wi-Fi Direct, though Chromecast is functioning as expected. Both NFC-equipped and non-NFC variants are supported, so if you're dying for some Android 12 action on your phone, it might be your time to shine.

