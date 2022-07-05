After disappearing from the custom ROM scene for a while, Paranoid Android returned with its Android 12-based Sapphire builds in late November last year, and the team released the first Alpha in 2021. This was followed by the first beta dropping in March 2022, starting with the OnePlus 9 series. Four months later, the second beta build of the ROM is here with several bug fixes and enhancements.

There are no significant new features in the second Paranoid Android Sapphire beta build. However, it packs some critical underlying changes that should lead to better system stability. Below is a roundup of the changes in Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 (via XDA):

Updated blobs

EROFS

Fixed some camera issues

Wireguard kernel support

Fuse passthrough

Variable Refresh Rate drops to 60Hz on inactivity

Incremental file system

Paranoid Android Sapphire Beta 2 is available for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. Builds for more devices should be available in the coming weeks, including the OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Poco F3/X3. There's currently no word on whether the standard OnePlus 7 will get access later.

If you are using the OnePlus 5 or 5T, you'll be glad to know that the Sapphire beta 1 build is now available for your phone. Despite the first beta release, the build has no major stability issues, with only the off-screen gestures not working. Make sure your phone is running OxygenOS 10.0.1 before installing the custom ROM.

Interestingly, the Paranoid Android team teased support for the Pixel 6 Pro in June, but the build for the phone is yet to go live. The custom ROM scene in the Android world is no longer as active as before. Apart from Paranoid Android, LineageOS is the only other popular Android 12-based custom ROM that brings an AOSP Android experience to several Android devices. So, if Paranoid Android is unavailable for your device, check out LineageOS, as it supports a broader roster of devices.