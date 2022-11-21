Paranoid Android has pretty much become the mainstream custom ROM experience for the finicky gadgeteer these days — and that's saying something when there's nothing but quiet from the camps of LineageOS and others — and it's been making a big splash about it with progress on Android 13 images for a number of Nothing, OnePlus, and Poco. We can now scratch another couple of tally marks to the list of devices with a usable Topaz build under development — and they're Pixels, too.

The dev team has just released its first Topaz beta builds for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with XDA forums senior member sirhc maintaining both of them. Paranoid Android images are derived from the Code Linaro Android base. Google Mobile Services are included.

The Pixel 7 series joins the Pixel 6 series on the Topaz beta with the 6 and 6 Pro having just received bumps to a second phase over the weekend. Those users will be pleased to know, as our colleagues at XDA-Developers note, that their Paranoid builds have gained support for over-the-air updates. As owners will already be aware, all of the above Pixels have received their official Android 13 updates.

Since our last report on the topic, Paranoid Android Topaz betas have made their ways to the Redmi K30, K30 Pro, and K30 Pro Zoom Edition along with the Poco F2 Pro, and X2.

The Nothing Phone 1, the device Paranoid Android began Topaz development marketing effort with, is now onto its third alpha phase. Its manufacturer plans to release an official Android 13 update sometime in the first half of 2023.