Is it too much to ask for a little consistency from our streaming services? They were supposed to be this grand replacement for cable, but every time we look, it feels like they're dropping programming, or just outright merging with each other, giving us less consumer choice in the progress. HBO Max is now Max since merging with Discovery, and now we're checking out two other once-distinct platforms that are getting in a similar boat, as Paramount+ and Showtime merge — and make viewers pay more for both.

Paramount+ and Showtime announced their merger months back, and officially debut as Paramount+ with Showtime tomorrow. This move brings together two major platforms under one umbrella, although for at least the time being these changes shouldn't affect the apps themselves, nor see them merge content. Instead, this week's change is largely about how the service is positioned.

While you could already get a subscription bundle that included both Showtime and Paramount+, they were still marketed as separate entities. Though there will still be two apps for now, the merger does change what you can expect from pricing.

Paramount+ and Showtime intend to merge into a single app by the end of the year. So far they've offered a ton of different subscriptions that you could choose from with Showtime and Paramount+ together and separately, but starting on June 27, the only plans that will be available are Paramount+ Essential ($6/month or $60/year) and Parmount+ with Showtime ($12/month or $120/year). If you are currently under Paramount+ Premium, you will automatically be moved to Paramount+ with Showtime at no additional cost.

Source: Paramount

With any merger, there will be some loss, and there are some casualties from this. Several shows have been removed from the platforms. Paramount+ lost Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Queen of the Universe. Earlier this year also brought news of cancelations, like American Gigolo, Let the Right One In, and Three Women (via Vulture). This can be disappointing to any viewers who were awaiting new episodes, but there is always a chance they'll be sold to other networks.