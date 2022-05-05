Paramount+ is certainly one of the newer streaming services to hit the market, having just rebranded from CBS All Access less than a year ago. Since then, the budding streaming service has done pretty well for itself, amassing almost 33 million paid subscribers. This puts it well behind the likes of Netflix and Disney+, but dwarfs other newer options like Peacock. All that to say that Paramount+ is definitely worth checking out, particularly if you're a fan of shows and movies from CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, or Nickelodeon.

Even better, the streaming platform has committed to releasing new content, adding old favorites, and generally keeping its users engaged from month to month. Subsequently, with May just around the corner, Paramount+ is planning to drop a myriad of new shows that might pique your interest. Take a look at some of the new shows coming to Paramount+ in May, and check back for more updates on your favorite entertainment services.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Available: May 5th

Genre: Sci-Fi

If you're at all intersted in Paramount+, there's a good chance you're a Star Trek fan. The platform has invested big in the franchise, with a myriad of options like Picard and Lower Decks gaining some popularity. Strange New Worlds will be a prequel to the original series that follows the USS Enterprise, along with Captain Christopher Pike, about a decade before the original Star Trek series took place, and will include appearances from characters like Spock, among others.

Joe Pickett

Available: May 15th

Genre: Drama

Joe Pickett is a game warden in Twelve Sleep, Wyoming, and he means business. No bribes and no corruption for this game warden, which is throwing a wrench in how this small, rural town does business. The show is based on the #1 bestselling book series by C.J. Box, and the first season aired on Spectrum TV. Luckily, you'll be able to watch the second seasons on Paramount+ in mid-May.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Available: May 20th

Genre: Reality

RuPaul's Drag Race has been a staple of reality TV for years, and the All Stars cast of previous winners has made for amazingly entertaining TV. Contestants include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, and Yvie Oddly. Seriously, don't sashay away from this one, and check out the seventh season coming in mid-May.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked

Available: May 20th

Genre: Reality

You can't have RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars without getting a little untucked. That's right, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked is right around the corner, launching its fourth season as the companion series to the original.This behind-the-scenes show airs right after RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, airing all the dirty laundry like backstage glances and bonus footage galore. This season is poised to have everything from unseen judge moments, secret vote reveals, and some serious drama that you don't get to see without a backstage pass.

Paramount Plus is available available in the Google Play and App Store. You'll also find the app on most smart TV's, Apple TV, Google/Android TV, and Roku. Plans start at $4.99, and there's a free 7-day trial to whet your appetite. If you want to venture out of the house and into the theater this weekend, check out some of our favorite new releases.

