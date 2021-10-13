Palm was, in many ways, ahead of its time, but that didn’t stop Google and Apple from eating its lunch. Despite those failures, both the OS and the brand still exist. LG has continued WebOS development for TVs and, uh, refrigerators, while TCL brought the Palm name back from the dead in 2017. It’s been a while since we’ve heard about any upcoming gadgets, but a couple of new images have us intrigued.

Although Palm’s Twitter presence is primarily dedicated to posting photos of the Palm Phone (which is about to turn three, if you can believe it), it started teasing some new products yesterday. We have two images to work off here, both featuring silhouettes of whatever’s coming down the pipeline, but with such a unique shape, it’s not too hard to guess what’s next for the company.

Yes, Palm’s the latest entry into the ever-growing wireless earbud market, with a design that — at least according to these images — looks reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods Pro. We don’t have much else to go off, other than a reveal scheduled for October 26th. With TCL’s backing on this project, both the feature set and price for these buds are probably midrange — which might not be much of a bad thing.

However, as its first product in three years, it’s hard not to feel a little disappointed. The Palm Phone was terrible, don’t get us wrong, but it was also a really interesting device (especially once it no longer required a partner phone alongside it). With tiny phones all but extinct these days, a successor would’ve been nice to see. Instead, we’re stuck with another set of headphones in an oversaturated market. It feels like too little, too late to get excited here.

But hey, maybe Palm will blow us all away. We’ll find out all about these earbuds in just a couple of weeks.

