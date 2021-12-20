Wear OS smartwatches are among the best Android smartwatches. They're also straightforward to pair and set up when using them for the first time. When you get a new phone or reset your existing one, you have to reset your smartwatch, which means losing the customization and setup you've done on your timepiece. The standard process requires you to factory reset your smartwatch before it can be paired again.

You can avoid starting from scratch and safeguard your data, saving you time and effort. Depending on your watch, you can use ADB commands to re-pair it with another phone without resetting it. Or you can back up and restore your data if you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5.

The process doesn't require rooting your phone or watch and only takes a few minutes to complete. It requires a computer and, ideally, a USB cable, although a Wi-Fi connection can do the trick if you don't have a cable.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4, check out or guide to backing up, resetting, or restoring your Samsung Galaxy Watch

The pairing process for Wear OS 2 smartwatches

This process has been tested on Wear OS 2 smartwatches. If you have another Wear OS 3 watch, such as the Pixel Watch, this process may not work, and you may have to reset your watch.

Enable ADB Debugging on your watch

The first step is to enable ADB debugging on your Wear OS watch. Then it will be ready to receive commands. To do so, you'll activate Developer Tools on your watch.

On your watch, go to the Settings menu. Scroll down and tap System. Tap About. Close Repeatedly tap Build number until you see a message confirming "You are now a developer."

Next, activate ADB debugging:

Go to your smartwatch's Settings. Tap Developer Options. Turn on ADB debugging. Turn on Debug over Wi-Fi. This may trigger a prompt on your watch. Accept ADB debugging before continuing. Close

The process requires a computer to run the ADB commands. To do so, download ADB Tools on your computer first.

Download ADB Tools for your Mac, Windows, or Linux computer. Unzip the content and launch a terminal or command window from that folder. On Windows, hold Shift, right-click, and select Open command window here. On Mac, perform a secondary click and select New Terminal at Folder.

Connect to the watch

Before connecting to your watch, turn off your phone or disable its Bluetooth connection. Then continue with the below steps.

Connect using a wired connection

It's best to connect using a cable because it's easy and stable.

Connect the charging and data cable to your watch and plug it into your computer. You may see a prompt asking you if you want to enable debugging. To make things easier, select Always allow debugging from this computer. In your terminal or command window, type the following command and press Enter: On Windows, type: adb devices

On macOS, type: ./adb devices You'll see your watch's serial number in the list. If it doesn't appear, unplug and re-plug the cable and check the watch's screen for a prompt to allow debugging.

Connect wirelessly

To connect over Wi-Fi, connect your watch and computer to the same network. Then, write down your watch's IP address, which is listed under Settings > Developer options > Debug over Wi-Fi.

Close

In your terminal or command window, type the below command and press Enter, where [IP Address] is the one listed in the Developer options menu, as shown above:

adb connect [IP Address]

On Mac, type it this way:

./adb connect [IP Address]

Check your watch, and accept the prompt to continue the process.

Send the ADB commands

Now that you've successfully connected your watch to your computer, it's time to send the commands its way.

First, remove the Google Play Services data on your watch:

On Windows, type adb shell "pm clear com.google.android.gms && reboot" and press Enter .

and press . On macOS, type ./adb shell "pm clear com.google.android.gms && reboot" and press Enter.

Your phone reboots when it receives the command. When it's back on, you have to connect it again, which is why using a cable makes things easier.

Using a cable:

On Windows, type: adb devices

On macOS, type ./adb devices

Using Wi-Fi:

On Windows, type: adb connect [IP Address]

On macOS, type: ./adb connect [IP Address]

Once you're connected to your watch, send this command to make your watch discoverable:

On Windows, type: adb shell "am start -a android.bluetooth.adapter.action.REQUEST_DISCOVERABLE"

On macOS, type: ./adb shell "am start -a android.bluetooth.adapter.action.REQUEST_DISCOVERABLE"

Pair your watch

It's time to turn on your phone or enable Bluetooth and open the Wear OS app. You'll see your watch and can pair it with the phone like you did the first time. This only copies your Google account to the timepiece and links it to your phone without erasing your customizations or apps.

Troubleshooting

You'll receive notifications on your watch as usual. However, you may have to re-link your Google account to various apps because you erased the Google Play Services data.

Once this is done, you may still experience issues with Google apps, including Google Pay and Google Fit. To solve this, erase the local app data by navigating to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info > System apps, selecting the app, and then tapping App Info > Clear data.

Close

Pair your watch with a new phone in a few minutes

Although Google wants you to reset your watch and configure it from scratch every time you switch phones, this trick makes it easier to pair it with any phone you want in just a few steps. Depending on your watch, the process may not work for you, but it's worth trying, as you have to reset your watch anyway. Google will soon offer a native backup solution to make things easier, just like Samsung does with its latest smartwatches.