The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are hands-down our favorite Wear OS watches, and they're capable fitness trackers. If you have a recent Galaxy Watch and the Peloton app, your wearable can do more during your workout than log a stationary bike session. Here's how to pair your Galaxy Watch with your Peloton bike, treadmill, rower, or mobile app to get the most out of both.

What does pairing my Galaxy Watch with my Peloton do?

Connecting your Samsung Galaxy Watch to Peloton lets you use your wearable as a heart rate monitor during your Peloton classes. The Peloton Wear OS app uses your watch to track your heart rate as you exercise. That information displays on the device streaming your class, whether it's your Peloton gear or your phone. The watch displays both your heart rate and your color-coded heart rate zone in real time, giving you an easy way to see how hard your heart is working at a glance.

How to pair your Samsung Galaxy Watch with Peloton

Most watches running Wear OS 3 are compatible with the Peloton wearable app. All Android-based Samsung Galaxy Watch devices work with Peloton. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series are supported. Here's how to connect your watch to your Peloton equipment.

While this guide is intended for use with Samsung Galaxy Watch devices, most Wear OS watches running Wear OS 3 or newer are compatible with Peloton, including the Google Pixel Watch and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. The process for connecting is the same across Wear OS smartwatches from different manufacturers.

If you haven't already, install and log in to the Peloton mobile app on your phone. On your watch, open the Play Store and search for Peloton. Download the watch app. Close Open the Peloton app on your watch and review the health sensor data permission it requests. If you agree, grant permission. This permission is required to use your watch as a Peloton heart rate monitor. 2 Images Close Begin a workout on your Peloton equipment or in the Peloton mobile app. Open the Peloton Wear OS app. Close If prompted, tap Connect on your watch.

And that's it. While your watch tracks your workout, you'll see your heart rate metrics on your watch and on-screen on the device streaming your workout. Tracking on your watch ends when your workout is stopped or completed, and you'll see a Strive Score for each workout tracked with your Wear OS watch.

Feeling fit?

While iOS users have enjoyed similar Peloton integration with Apple Watch wearables for some time, heart rate monitor functionality only came to Android in early 2023. If you plan to wear your Galaxy Watch during your workouts, consider grabbing a new band for it, maybe something a little sportier. Interested in expanding your fitness regimen beyond Peloton? We have a handy list of the best fitness apps on Android, including several free options.