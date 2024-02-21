In-flight entertainment systems are a lifesaver for long flights, but many don't support Bluetooth connectivity. Most Android phones and iPhones don't have 3.5mm audio jacks, so you may not own earbuds or headphones with a wired connection. If you want to block out external noise on your flight while watching a movie, there are a few ways to connect to your plane's seatback entertainment system.

We show a few ways to connect to your flight's entertainment system via Bluetooth, whether your flight offers direct Bluetooth connectivity or not. Whichever method you choose, pack your electronics safely to avoid expensive accidents.

Airlines and aircraft that offer Bluetooth pairing

You may not need to purchase a Bluetooth dongle to connect to your in-flight entertainment system via Bluetooth. However, some US airlines have introduced Bluetooth to their seatback screens.

The airlines and aircraft that currently offer Bluetooth connectivity are:

American Airlines

Airbus A321XLR, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

All seats

Air France

Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-900

Long-haul cabins in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy seats

Delta

Airbus A321neo

First-class seats

Emirates

Airbus A380

All seats

Lufthansa

Airbus A350, Boeing 787

Business, First-class seats (Allegris cabins)

Qatar

Boeing 787-9

All seats

United Airlines

Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9, 737-800, 737-900, Airbus A319, A320

All seats

Not all aircraft of the same type run by these airlines offer Bluetooth connectivity. Only newer planes are outfitted with these features. This is because most planes have a lifespan measured in decades, and retrofitting existing planes is costly. Therefore, even though you might be on a United Airbus A319 flight, it may not offer Bluetooth connectivity.

If you're flying with one of the airlines listed above, check what plane you will be flying with when buying your ticket. If you fly on one of these planes, you won't need to bring extra accessories to connect to the in-flight entertainment system.

How to connect to your in-flight-entertainment system via Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity on seatback screens is designed to operate only over a short distance. This reduces the amount of interfering connections when multiple people connect to their in-flight entertainment system. While every airline has a different Bluetooth pairing method, you can usually follow these steps to connect.

Tap the Bluetooth symbol on your screen. Hold the pairing button on your earbuds or headphones to start the pairing process. Tap the name of your earbuds or headphones on the screen to connect.

Source: United

We recommend giving your earbuds a unique name before you fly to identify them when they appear on the screen.

What to do if your flight doesn't offer Bluetooth connectivity

If you're not on a flight that allows you to connect to your seatback screen via Bluetooth, there are a few alternative methods to enjoy in-flight entertainment.

Option 1: Use a Bluetooth adapter to connect headphones wirelessly

The simplest solution is to buy a dedicated Bluetooth device that plugs into the in-flight entertainment system's audio jack. You'll connect your earbuds or headphones to these Bluetooth transmitters to receive sound from the entertainment system. There are plenty of options, but we recommend not choosing a budget option as it can result in a negative experience.

You'll pair your headphones to the adapter like any other device. They work with any Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. The pairing process differs depending on the product you choose.

Source: twelvesouth

Another catch is the audio quality. This can be mitigated by buying a higher-quality transmitter like the AirFly Pro, but the Bluetooth connection will be lower-quality audio than a wired connection. If you have a pair of headphones with a wired connection, prioritize this instead of buying an adapter if you want better audio quality.

These devices also work as Bluetooth receivers, serving a dual purpose in your car to play music from your phone. Rather than spending money on another accessory, replace your headphones with a pair that doesn't need a Bluetooth adapter.

Option 2: Use your tablet or phone

There are many great entertainment apps on the Play Store, so why settle for the limited selection on your plane? Many airlines offer their entertainment library over in-flight Wi-Fi at no additional cost. You can access this on your phone or a tablet, and some flights offer tablet holders, so you don't have to rest it on your lap or the fold-out table. If you plan to watch your own media, download your Netflix movies and shows before you fly.

Check with your airline before you fly. Not every airline offers its entertainment library over Wi-Fi.

Can you connect to an in-flight entertainment system via your phone?

The obvious solution might be to buy a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter and accompanying cable for your phone. This method doesn't transmit audio to your Bluetooth headphones or AirPods. Your phone doesn't work as a pass-through audio transmitter.

Keep an eye out for Bluetooth connectivity

Bluetooth connectivity for in-flight entertainment systems will become more common as airlines introduce new flights, but it's best to double-check before you fly. If you aren't satisfied with the entertainment on your aircraft, load your phone with some entertainment apps. Most of the top Android games are playable offline and offer hours of entertainment.