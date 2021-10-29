OnePlus isn't exceptionally quick with updates, and even its latest flagships often run behind schedule when it comes to security patches. This is why it isn't surprising that the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones are only picking up their October security patch now, as we get ready to enter November.

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update doesn't have much more going on in it, but it does address one annoying problem you might've faced in recent times: the issue of delayed display of incoming calls has finally been fixed — you can stop pulling your hair now. The changelog also includes a customary "Improved system stability" entry, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll notice any improvement in day-to-day use.

If you're still sitting on a OnePlus 7 or 7T series phone, you might want to check for the update right away. Since OnePlus is only gradually rolling out the update, there's a possibility that you might not have received it yet. Using a VPN might not help get it as the rollout isn't limited to any specific country. However, if you don't want to wait, you can try the unofficial Oxygen Updater tool to sideload the latest OTA.

While this one isn't a very exciting release, at least OnePlus does have plans to update the phones to Android 12. Given the company's history and the fact that the OnePlus 6T got its Android 11 update in August 2021, it's very likely you won't see that before the end of 2021, though. When updates do arrive, prepare for some notable changes as OxygenOS merges with Oppo's ColorOS.

