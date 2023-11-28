OnePlus started out as a flagship killer, offering high-end features while undercutting the competition in price. Over the years, it seemed to deviate from that philosophy, with the OnePlus 8 Pro getting full-fledged flagship features and a matching price. Fast forward to the OnePlus 11, and it seems the company has gone back to its roots.

Although the price has always fluctuated, the constant denominator across all OnePlus phones is the software skin, OxygenOS, overlaid on Android. For years, it stood as one of the most highly-rated Android skins on the market. We tell you about it in this article.

OxygenOS history: From almost-stock Android to ColorOS merger

OnePlus launched its first smartphone, the OnePlus One, in April 2014. It came with Cyanogen OS based on Android KitKat. Cyanogen OS is the commercial version of CyanogenMod, a community-built aftermarket firmware. The OnePlus One was a hit, thanks to the software, which appealed to Android moders and enthusiasts.

There was a contractual conflict between Cyanogen Inc., OnePlus, and Micromax, another company that had an agreement with Cyanogen. As a result, OnePlus ended its partnership with Cyanogen and started working on its software skin, leading to the birth of OxygenOS in March 2015. Throughout this time, the company also had a skin for its market in China called Hydrogen OS.

The first iteration of OxygenOS was hardly different from stock Android. OnePlus added more features with each new version, further differentiating the software. The changes led to the OxygenOS Android enthusiasts knew and loved, that is, until the Oppo merger.

Following the merger between the two companies, everything pointed to OxygenOS merging with ColorOS. Many saw this as the death of OxygenOS, and you could say that the enthusiast buzz died down. This move fell through, with the companies opting to share a codebase while developing their skins individually.

OxygenOS 14: The latest version

OxygenOS 14 is the most recent version of OnePlus's custom Android skin. It's based on Android 14, so you can expect all the best features from Google's latest OS update, like customizable lock screens, a back arrow that supports Material You, and more. We cover every new Android 14 feature in this article.

OxygenOS 14 wouldn't be a custom skin if it didn't have its perks. In addition to the new Android features, you get Smart Cutout for cropping out backgrounds with a single click, File Dock for dragging and dropping files between apps, and a Microsoft Phone Link integration that supports instant hotspot, app mirroring, and cross-device copy-and-paste.

You can start enjoying the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 on the OnePlus 11. There isn't any information on when it will arrive on other devices, but we cover all the OnePlus phones expected to get OxygenOS 14.

Previous versions of OxygenOS

Let's look at the major features introduced in the previous versions of OxygenOS.

OxygenOS 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0

The earlier versions of OxygenOS were stock Android with extra features. The first version of the custom skin, OxygenOS 1.0, was based on Android 5.0 Lollipop. It had customizable quick settings and screen off-gestures.

The Android 5.1-based OxygenOS 2.0 wasn't much different from its predecessor. It introduced features like gesture shortcuts and the OnePlus Shelf.

OxygenOS 3.0 was based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It refined the user experience and brought quick wallpaper swapping, configurable soft keys, and Shelf widgets to OnePlus phones.

OxygenOS 4.0 and 5.0

With OxygenOS 4.0 built on Android 7.1 Nougat, OnePlus was gradually imprinting itself in users' minds. It introduced a new camera app, a built-in video editing suite, a multi-window view, a redesigned settings menu, and more.

The groundbreaking OxygenOS 5.0 was based on Android Oreo and garnered many fans. It introduced gesture navigation before Google brought it to Android and had Parallel apps that allowed you to run multiple installations of the same software.

OxygenOS 9, 10, and 11

After OxygenOS 5, OnePlus matched its skin with Android's numbering system. It released OxygenOS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. It added Zen mode for better focus and revamped the existing gaming mode. OxygenOS 10 built on its predecessor by introducing a smart ambient display and replacing the gaming mode with Game Space.

OxygenOS 11 built on the 10 with a new Gallery Story feature and an updated camera UI. It was remarkable for being the last enthusiast version of the custom skin since OnePlus merged with ColorOS for the next software.

OxygenOS 12 and 13

OnePlus merged with Oppo, and to a large extent, so did their software skins. OxygenOS 12 adopted several ColorOS features and lost much of the minimalism that made it unique. OnePlus began using the ColorOS launcher, camera app, and gallery, the settings app was redesigned, and the company added a dedicated theme store.

Like the 12, OxygenOS 13 is more similar to ColorOS 13 than it's different. However, it removes the clutter and bloatware you get with ColorOS, making the experience more premium.

Unique features of OxygenOS

Every Android skin has unique features that make it stand out. OxygenOS has quite a few.

Zen Mode

OnePlus's Zen Mode is the ultimate productivity tool. When turned on, it prevents you from using your phone for a fixed period. During this time, you can only make emergency calls and take photos. Rebooting your device doesn't stop it, so you're locked in until the set timer completes.

Insight AOD

Always-on display is not a new Android feature. OxygenOS has several formats, including Insight. Insight has a vertical bar and a numerical counter showing the number of times you unlock your device. The bar changes color as your screen time increases. The feature has the advantage of making users conscious of how much they use their phones.

Source: OnePlus Community

Other features

Aside from Zen Mode and Insight AOD, OnePlus has other standout features like an Enhanced Dark Mode that lets you adjust contrast and color tones as the day advances to make your screen even easier to read. There's also Dynamic wallpapers that changes your background image automatically throughout the day. Meanwhile, Custom font lets you choose OnePlus's custom font called OnePlus Sans.

OxygenOS: Evolution, innovation, and hidden gems

OxygenOS has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. Although it was born out of necessity, following the breakdown of OnePlus's relationship with Cyanogen, it quickly became a fan favorite. OxygenOS shares the same codebase as ColorOS, but it retains many of the features that made it a success.

