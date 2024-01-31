There is no doubt that OnePlus has a winner on its hands with the OnePlus 12. Unlike previous years, this is a true-blue flagship, with the company also addressing the few grievances from previous generations like the exclusion of wireless charging and a proper IP rating (albeit not IP68). Our review gave the OnePlus 12 a 9/10, a reflection of all the improvements that make it an easy recommendation for Android users sick of Samsung or Google.

While it is indeed an outstanding phone with top-notch hardware, I noticed that the OnePlus 12’s software is virtually indistinguishable from previous OxygenOS versions. At a time when software has become every phone’s defining feature — especially when it comes to AI — OnePlus doesn’t seem as excited about its software as Samsung and Google have been lately.

The story of OxygenOS 14

OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 came out a few months ago for the then-latest flagship: the OnePlus 11. As my colleague Will Sattelberg pointed out in his coverage of the announcement, the update is loaded with buzzword-y features that lack any real substance, nor does it introduce any compelling novelties. While Apple’s Dynamic Island-inspired feature — called Fluid Cloud, for some reason — seems intriguing enough, for example, its app support is so limited right now that it’s virtually nonexistent.

Meanwhile, Google released Android 14 with a handful of stand-out features, including a ton of lock screen customizations. You can play with the clock font, wallpapers, colors, and icons to make the lock screen look truly unique and your own. Samsung also doubled down on that with its own implementation on One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S24 series with even more personalization options, thanks to downloadable fonts for the clock.

Companies are now going beyond such features to make the most of the massive AI wave with several generative AI tools built right into your phone. While Google's Pixel lineup has been the leading force in this area, Samsung is now going all in on generative AI (in partnership with Google) with the Galaxy S24. And these AI features aren’t some gimmicks but actual handy features and services like Circle to Search that you’re going to use every day.

OnePlus added neither of these features to the OxygenOS 14 version meant for the OnePlus 11. I earlier assumed that the company is intentionally keeping such momentous features under wraps to finally reveal them alongside the OnePlus 12 with a bang much like Samsung. But I was disappointed when OxygenOS barely got a mention at the recent OnePlus 12 launch keynote. There is nothing new on the OnePlus 12 software-wise over what the OnePlus 11 got with its Android 14 update, which itself was mostly a version bump from the OxygenOS 13, so much so that it’s difficult to tell the two apart on a quick inspection.

OnePlus’ software ebb and flow

Lately, it’s on an upward trend

OxygenOS for long had the reputation of being a clean alternative to Samsung’s One UI and whatever clutter other Chinese brands were putting out. But the jury got divided with the Oppo-fication of OxygenOS a few years ago. I personally didn’t mind their close alliance, since OxygenOS didn’t lose the little features that gave it a unique personality, and it continues to be a fairly clean OS with little to no bloatware to speak of, unlike OnePlus’ own sister brands like Realme.

More recently, OnePlus actually impressed us with the software treatment its first foldable — the OnePlus Open — got. The multitasking features on the Open are far superior to any other foldable you might have used, so worthy of our appreciation that we want Samsung and Google to copy from OnePlus. While the Open did some wonderful things with its hardware as well, it was the software that stood out for me. That’s a clear indication that OnePlus can and does nail the software game, but it let it slide with the OnePlus 12 for some reason.

Nailing the basics

That’s crucial, but...

The OnePlus 12 is by far the best smartphone OnePlus has ever made in its 10 years of existence. It gives you a complete flagship experience with few compromises while still being priced competitively. It’s a great phone with a solid set of cameras — including a new 3x telephoto lens borrowed from the Open — and the performance is top-notch, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

As a result, OxygenOS 14 feels as fluid as ever. Sure, there are a few minor bugs that Chris Wedel talked about in his full review, but the overall performance of the phone leaves nothing to complain about. It does what it is supposed to (and does it well), it is quite clean with only Netflix and a couple of uninstallable first-party apps to call bloatware, and comes with a few handy features that OxygenOS has long been known for, such as screen-off gestures and floating windows.

Everybody knows what mobile is capable of

OxygenOS has grown into a solid, reliable operating system that gets the job done without much fuss, especially if you’re already familiar with OxygenOS. However, that’s also kind of what OnePlus needs to change. OxygenOS 14 in its current form is way too similar to OxygenOS 13. It has absolutely nothing that you could get excited about — something that could make you want to pick up the phone and use it. Over the last few years, annual hardware changes have started to matter less and less with software taking center stage as a critical factor that can make or break the experience.

That’s the reason Google Pixel phones get exclusive features like Call Screen, on-device generative AI, Magic Editor, Now Playing, and whatnot. Samsung also got on the bandwagon recently with stuff like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and AI photo editing. Even Apple gets its iPhone users delighted with every iOS and iPhone release using enviable features such as personalized call screens, Dynamic Island, and NameDrop.

Software features like these keep the phone feeling fresh and the users interested. Google knows it, Apple knows it, and Samsung knows it, too. It’s about time OnePlus learned it as well after setting the bar and expectations high with the OnePlus Open. Hopefully, OnePlus will come around with the next OxygenOS version — if not with a mid-cycle refresh.