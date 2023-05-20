OnePlus was among the first Android phone makers to announce their 2023 flagship at the beginning of the year. The OnePlus 11 launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, third-gen Hasselblad cameras, and impressive fast charging speeds. On the software front, the phone ran Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. With the Nord CE 3 Lite launch in April 2023, the company debuted OxygenOS 13.1, packing several new features and enhancements. A month after the phone's release, OnePlus is rolling out the latest version of OxygenOS for the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10T, and the OnePlus 9.

There are multiple reports on Reddit (2) about the new OxygenOS build popping up for OnePlus 11 and older OnePlus phones.

A new O Relax mode in OxygenOS 13.1 is a "private meditation space" that will help you unwind and relax by playing relaxing sounds. Auto-connect is another useful addition in which your OnePlus phone will automatically connect with other OnePlus devices nearby if they are logged into the same account. This feature will be useful if you plan to get the OnePlus Pad, enabling you to move data between your phone and the tablet seamlessly.

To improve the gaming experience, OxygenOS 13.1 introduces a new Championship mode in Game Assistant to deliver "extreme performance." It also blocks all the noise by muting incoming notifications, calls, and messages.

OnePlus has revamped the Zen mode entirely as a part of this release as well to allow for greater customization. You can now select some apps that will remain accessible when in this mode. Previously, Zen mode limited you to using the Camera and Phone apps.

On phones with Hasselblad-branded cameras, the watermark style has been tweaked. It now looks similar to the Leica watermark that Xiaomi uses on its flagship phones.

OnePlus appears to be rolling out the OxygenOS 13.1 update for its phones in batches. Depending on the feedback received, the company might expand the rollout or work on further optimizing the build to fix the reported issues.