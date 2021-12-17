We were all set to praise OnePlus for getting its first stable build of Android 12 out to its first set of phones before the end of the year — until it turned out that update wasn't so stable after all. The company pulled its OxygenOS 12 OTA last week after discovering a ton of bugs and broken features, but the wait for its return ends today. A new build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is once again making its way out to users everywhere.

According to the company's announcement on its forums, this build focuses on fixing the biggest issues customers faced last week, including the inability to connect to mobile data, hidden notifications, and problems with the phone's display. Considering all three of those points are vital to everyday usage, it's no wonder OnePlus has started with the most significant problems affecting users.

That said, this build won't fix everything overnight. Auto-fill bugs in Chrome and auxiliary camera restrictions with GCam are still present in this latest OTA, though OnePlus plans to fix them according to their "follow-up update plan." Of course, neither of those problems is as vital as what's been addressed in today's patch. However, with how much the company botched its initial rollout, it's frustrating to see some lingering problems that affect owners directly, even if another update manages to land before the holidays.

Today's patch notes also mention improved fingerprint unlocking and battery life, along with faster startup time for the camera app. Check out the complete changelog below.

Changelog System Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking Optimized system power consumption to extend the battery life Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera Improved the startup speed of the application Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios



If you're still rocking OxygenOS 11, you might want to hold off for another update down the road. Even if this specific build does fix some pretty major issues, waiting another week or two to ensure everything is stable is a pretty good idea. If you're willing to live life on the edge — or you've been stuck on a broken build of OxygenOS 12 for the better part of a week — the OTA is slowly rolling out to a select group of users before a broader launch in the coming days.

Google sets a new record, shuts down a service after only three months Area 120's Museletter launched in September and it's already gone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email