Android 12 is finally here — even if it’s not out for Pixel devices just yet — which means the countdown for companies not named Google to update their devices is on. We’ve seen Samsung open up its One UI 4 beta program earlier than expected, and now it’s OnePlus’s turn. Building off its OxygenOS 12 developer previews, today’s Open Beta build gives OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users the chance to test out some new features and enhancements alongside Android 12.

Google may be obsessed with its new Material You redesign, but OnePlus is chasing a different philosophy: “Burdenless Design.” Continuing with the visual changes added in last year’s update, OxygenOS 12 focuses on utilizing light and shadow throughout its interface. Nowhere is that more evident than in the redesigned Shelf, which now sports a tile-based layout to condense extra information into a single space. Each widget and app group now uses a drop shadow, adding some extra dimensionality to OnePlus’s previously flat UI.

Likewise, all of OxygenOS’s icons have been updated, both in menus and on your home screen. OnePlus is utilizing “neumorphism” to achieve its new look, essentially offering a fresh take on the skeuomorphism trends that died in the last decade. What once was old is new again, and that’s never been truer than here. The built-in file browser, for example, brings back a tabbed look for its icon, while the settings gear adds a sleek shine.

OnePlus isn’t solely focusing on design with OxygenOS 12 — the platform is also getting some long-awaited changes to certain features. Dark mode, for example, now offers three different variants, ranging from the lighter “Gentle” to the all-black “Enhanced.” The Notes app has been completely overhauled with new formatting options and Doodle modes, along with a new look to match the gradient-filled UI. Finally, Private Safe provides a vault for any vulnerable documents, photos, and videos you’ve kept on your device.

OxygenOS 12 also brings some new “2.0” upgrades to services first launched last year. Work Life Balance is now available globally, allowing users to select different apps and notification preferences based on their location and work schedule. OnePlus’s Games Toolbox now includes a voice modulator for voice chat in five different mobiles games, and Canvas AOD sports new brushes and line colors.

If you’re the proud owner of a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and you’re feeling brave enough, you can jump into the Open Beta starting today. OnePlus 9R 5G, 8T, 8 Pro, 8, 7T Pro, 7T, 7 Pro, 7, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, and Nord CE 5G owners will eventually join in on the experience at a later date. For now, there’s no word yet on when OxygenOS 12 will be ready for a stable release.

