With Android 12 now available on Pixel phones and fully open-sourced through the AOSP, other OEMs are working hard to bring the latest version of Android to their phones. Samsung, for one, has released One UI 4, based on Android 12, on the Galaxy S21 series, and has beta programs going for some of its other models. OnePlus has also begun work on its OxygenOS 12 update and recently began testing it on its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagships. A second Open Beta build is now landing for both phones, with some key bug fixes and security patches.

The last build included some serious UI changes as a result of the company's new "Burdenless Design" philosophy — you can check out our previous coverage on Open Beta 1 to know more. While that initial build was all about adding new stuff, Open Beta 2 instead focuses on refining those features and fixing bugs. We also have some stability and "fluency" improvements, and OnePlus also includes the November security patches, which are appreciated.

The full changelog goes as follows:

System Optimized the fluency of the status bar Optimized battery life and charging speed Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying apps Fixed the low-probability issue of automatic brightness failing Fixed the issue of some desktop widgets displaying abnormally Fixed the issue of Cloud service not opening in Notes Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.11 Improved system stability

Camera Improved app stability

Bluetooth Fixed the low-probability issue of the status bar not displaying the battery of Bluetooth earphones



If you're running the first Open Beta build, this update should be landing on your phone anytime now. If you're on the stable, you'll need to frirst enroll in the beta, if you feel like getting involved. There are still some issues with this build, particularly with connectivity, 4K recording, and RAM management, so we still advise you to stay away from this if you're not comfortable with software that's still a little rough around the edges.

