Two years after it's announcement, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is out now on Android thanks to Netflix Games. The original, Oxenfree, is one of the best horror games on Android, and the sequel promises more of the same, albeit with a standalone story. It's another excellent result of Netflix's strategy to acquire mobile gaming studios with stellar catalogs.

Oxenfree fell into the atmospheric sub-genre of horror games, skipping cheap jump-scares in favor of haunting environments and dialogue-heavy gameplay. Fans of the original game will feel at home with Lost Signals' meticulous side-scrolling gameplay. While noticeably improved, the visuals retain the aesthetic that marked the original. You can see this in our recording above, which covers the game's opening scenes (no major spoilers here!)

The emphasis is on the story and atmosphere, so gameplay mechanics take a backseat in Lost Signals. The puzzles haven't been changed much since the first game, but those who appreciated the original's style will be happy to see that the puzzles still don't become boring. With the amount of dialogue in Oxenfree 2, it's easy to think the rest of the game could become tedious, but the reality is entirely different. Thanks to excellent voice acting, and dialogue options that mesh naturally with what's happening on screen, the game does a stellar job of drawing you into the ominous story.

Source: Night School

After spending some time with Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, it's clear that, for better or worse, this is nearly a carbon copy of the first Oxenfree. The visuals, narrative, and gameplay all hit the same beats, and while this won't be a problem for fans of the original, it's easy to see this approach becoming formulaic for future entries. However, Oxenfree 2 keeps your focus thanks to its short runtime.

If you're unfamiliar with the Oxenfree games, don't worry about playing the original before Lost Signals. It's been a few years since we played through Oxenfree; while Netflix put out a handy recap, it isn't necessary to enjoy Lost Signals. That being said, we recommend playing the original, as Lost Signals makes clever references to the original despite its standalone story.

Overall, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is another success from the development studio Night School. The sequel offers more of the same as the original without being repetitive, reminding us of how powerful narrative-driven games can be. You'll need a subscription to play the Netflix Games title, but this comes with the benefit of no ads or in-game purchases, making Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals an excellent premium release on Android.