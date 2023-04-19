Five years ago, the acclaimed indie game Oxenfree made its way to Android devices. Just a few years later, Netflix acquired Night School Studio, the game's developer, and released its own version of Oxenfree on iOS and Android for its subscribers without ads and in-game purchases. In 2021, Night School Studio announced its sequel and after many delays, Oxenfree 2: The Lost Signals, will finally land on Android this summer.

Originally slated to come out in 2021, Oxenfree 2 will officially arrive on July 12. The game had been previously announced for both the PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, but Night School Studio confirmed that it will also be available on Android for Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.

Though it's set five years after the original, Oxenfree 2 won't follow the story laid out in the first game. Instead, the time-bending story will focus on Riley Poverly, a new character who returns to Camena, her hometown, to investigate disturbances in different pieces of technology.

While newcomers won't have to play the first game to understand the sequel, Night School Studio issued an update to the original Oxenfree that loosely tied it to the upcoming game. So if you haven't played Oxenfree yet, or you want to refresh your memory ahead of The Lost Signals, there certainly is a new incentive to do so.

Netflix's foray into gaming isn't new, but the streaming giant is looking to double down on its game development. Just a few days ago, Netflix Games hired the Halo Infinite creative lead to helm a new AAA game which is expected to land on several platforms.

Beyond that, Netflix Games is gearing itself up to release a plethora of new games including Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace which was developed by Ubisoft, a video game adaptation of its hit reality TV series Too Hot to Handle and an unannounced project from developer Super Evil Megacorp.