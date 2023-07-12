Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are still going strong, and while you’re busy sifting through the deals, there’s probably music playing in the background or some annoying sounds you want to drown out. If your headphones are on their last legs or not up to the task, there’s no better time to scope out replacement cans on every budget. We’ve done the digging for you to showcase 11 of the finest headphones with an over-ear design at a discount. There’s something on here for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned audiophile, a Twitch streamer, or a casual music enjoyer who prefers their playlists to the gym’s own. Let's get started.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 Sony’s flagship XM5 over-ear headphones are accepted as the pinnacle of wearable noise cancellation tech backed by stellar 30-hour battery life. These can make for a great addition to your travel kit, gym bag, or work setup. Thanks to the utter lack of wires and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, you can seamlessly switch input devices and go about your day with the background noises kept to a minimum. Yes, they aren’t cheap, but the XM5 is sure worth the price. $328 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 $248 $350 Save $102 If the XM5 is out of your budget but giving you major FOMO, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones sport nearly identical specifications despite being over a year old. They offer the same 30-hour battery life and class-leading ANC as the newer XM5, but cost a lot less. It also features smart tech like touch controls to play/pause, adjust the volume, and access voice assistants. Sound quality is exceptional for wireless headphones you can take anywhere. $248 at Amazon

Source:Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 $132 $200 Save $68 Audio-Technica has a reputation for making affordable yet studio-grade cans, and the M50X is the pinnacle of its over-ear lineup. The wireless version doesn’t compromise on the impeccable imaging and sound staging of the wired version, and is only limited by the resolution of the Bluetooth audio stream. It is compatible with multiple Bluetooth profiles and features a low-latency mode suitable for gaming and movie-watching. $132 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 $230 $330 Save $100 Only the Bose QuietComfort series can hold a candle to Sony’s WH-1000XM5. They are selling for their lowest-ever price this Prime Day, making them an absolute bargain if they fit your budget. These cans strike the perfect balance between enthusiast-grade sound and powerful ANC, although some people may need an EQ to cut down the bass-forward tuning. If you have other Bose products at home, the QC 45 works with SimpleSync and even offers 22 hours of battery life on a full charge. $230 at Amazon

Source: Sennheiser/Amazon Sennheiser HD 450SE $80 $200 Save $120 This foldable model is designed for when portability is of the essence, but you’re unwilling to sacrifice comfort and sound quality for it. The 30-hour battery rivals the best in the business, while Sennheiser’s classic tuning makes for easy listening, no matter the type of content you prefer. They also support AptX LL and AAC codecs, so you can enjoy high-quality audio even via Bluetooth. $80 at Amazon

Source: Sennheiser/Amazon Sennheiser HD 560 S $143 $230 Save $87 Connoisseurs of the absolute best imaging, wide soundstage, and flat, unadulterated sound usually consider a wired connection an acceptable compromise. For just under 4150 this Prime Day, the open-back Sennheiser HD 560 S are one of the most affordable gateways into the audiophile space. The open-back earcups ensure clear bass and lifelike sound, so don't let this deal go by if you want in on the party. $143 at Amazon

Source: Sony/Amazon Sony WH-CH720N $98 $150 Save $52 Sony’s flagship XM4 and XM5 models have established themselves as the leaders in ANC, but that doesn’t mean other affordable models are objectively worse. The WH-CH720N is a prime example of a new product that packs a punch in the sound output while outdoing the flagships with 35-hour battery life. We suggest buying these if you’re a frequent flyer looking for something comfortable, unassuming, and well-balanced. $98 at Amazon

Source: Bose Bose 700 Wireless Headphones $300 $380 Save $80 If you’re loyal to Bose, or just need the reassurance of an instantly recognizable brand, you can’t go wrong with the Bose 700. This pair seems to have mastered every aspect — comfort, sound quality, clear calling, convenience, good battery life, and 11-step adjustable ANC. It’s hard to top all that without burning a hole in your pocket, and the Bose 700 almost does with its searing $380 sticker price. However, Prime Day discounts cool it off a little. $300 at Amazon

Source: Bowers and Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 $330 $400 Save $70 One usually assumes brands like Bowers & Wilkins with boutique, handcrafted goods of exemplary quality at astonishing prices. The Px7 S2 is rather pricey by headphone standards but justifies the dollar figure with a tailored sound signature, customizable EQ, high-grade materials all around, and a lightweight polymer construction. With just seven hours of battery life, though, they are purely for the recreational user. $330 at Amazon

Source: JBL/Amazon JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 Game streaming revenue is scarce, and investing in a great mic from the get-go isn’t always feasible. JBL’s Quantum series of budget headphones for gamers tackles the requirement with a flip-up boom mic that sounds great without breaking the bank. It also has a wired USB connection for latency-free audio, compatible with PC and most popular consoles. A word of caution, though — the PU leather wears out quickly, but replacement earpads are easily available. $50 at Amazon

Source: JBL JBL Tune 760NC $100 $130 Save $30 These $130 JBL cans are some of the best budget headphones you can buy if you’re a bass-head seeking a comfortable pair with ANC and wireless connectivity. You can take these headphones anywhere with their portable design and even access your voice assistants without even touching your phone. Talk about convenience and comfort. $100 at Amazon

Get yourself new headphones now

Prime Day has been fantastic this year, and this is just a slice of the action from the over-ear headphone section. If you have been waiting on something specific to go on discount, now's the time to do it before stocks run out, or Prime Day is behind us. There are plenty of other audio deals out there, so grab one before time is up.