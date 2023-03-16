Smartwatches aren't the only kind of wearable device you can get these days. It's still a relatively new concept, but if you're not fond of wrist-based trackers, smart rings can provide you with similar health insights in a subtler footprint. The Oura ring is one of the best in this category, and with its newest update, it's getting even better.

Oura has announced several updates to its current flagship product, the Oura Gen3 ring. Most of them are sleep-focused, and they're being announced on time for World Sleep Week. For starters, your ring can now tell you, and rate, how regularly you're sleeping in order to identify potential disruptions that might be affecting your regular sleep. In addition, the ring will now also provide Sleep Scores for irregular sleepers, in order to understand how well, or badly, they're resting — previously, you'd only get a score after a full night's sleep.

The ring will also track your chronotype, or the inclination of your body to sleep at certain times, in order to give you info about your body clock and help you optimize your schedule based on whether you're more of a night owl or an early bird.

Not everything is just for sleep, though. The ring is also adding a new contributor color for activity, sleep, and readiness. Instead of just the two extremes — blue for good and red for bad — you also get a "fair" middle ground, which is represented using the color yellow.

With these additions, the Oura ring is becoming a great sleep tracker and a tool for accurately tracking your wellbeing, going much further than just telling you how much time you actually slept. It's a comprehensive tool to get used to your body clock or otherwise spot possible sleep disorders. These new features will show up in the Oura app soon, so make sure your app is fully updated if you want to check them out.