Key Takeaways Oura's Symptom Radar monitors health data for anomalies, notifies users to rest if deviations are detected.

Symptom Radar evaluates key health metrics such as heart rate and temperature, now a standard feature.

Oura claims 76% success rate in detecting pre-symptomatic fever signs.

In April, smart ring maker Oura began testing a feature it calls Symptom Radar. Initially launched as part of the Oura Labs program that lets users trial upcoming feature releases early to provide feedback, Symptom Radar looks for anomalies in your health data that might go unnoticed day to day. When Oura detects deviations from patterns, like elevated temperature or lowered heart rate variability, it notifies the wearer and recommends prioritizing rest.

Today, Oura announced that Symptom Radar is graduating from beta to a standard Oura feature. Starting this week, Oura subscribers with either Oura Ring Gen 3 or Oura Ring 4 will be notified if one of a few key metrics is out of whack, with a suggestion to slow down and rest.

Symptom Radar evaluates heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature, and breathing rates to check for "common cold- and flu-like symptoms," which the Oura app will highlight each morning. Symptom Radar is picking up a new graph feature that shows this data over time, an addition Oura says comes from user feedback during Symptom Radar's stint in Oura Labs. You'll also be able to see how each parameter Symptom Radar tracks contributes to your overall evaluation each day.

Oura claims that it's able to detect "pre-symptomatic signs of a fever in 76% of people" by monitoring individual temperature patterns. It also says its rings can detect wearer temperature with 99 percent accuracy "compared to lab standards," which translates to the ability to detect changes in overnight skin temperature by as little as one degree Farenheit.

Coming soon to a ring near you

Symptom Radar is rolling out soon to third- and fourth-generation Oura Rings; Oura says all subscribers will have access to the feature by Monday, December 9. It's one of a number of new features to come to Oura this year: in October, the Oura Ring 4 launched with improved activity detection that also made its way to the third-generation model in a software update.