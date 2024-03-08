Summary Oura Rings are now available on Amazon for a starting price of $299, with free shipping for Prime members. Sizing kits are sold separately on the site.

A monthly membership of $5.99 is required for full health metrics access after the initial hardware purchase.

Meanwhile, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring poses competition for Oura as the first major tech player in the wearables market.

Oura rings are turning heads in the world of wearables. These stylish accessories pack a punch with essential health-tracking features like temperature readings and sleep metrics. They're a game-changer for those interested in wellness, offering a holistic perspective without the bulkiness of a smartwatch. Although retail availability has been somewhat limited, it made its way to Best Buy stores in early 2023. Now, to make it even more accessible, Oura has teamed up with Amazon, giving electronic consumers a chance to dive into the smart ring experience.

The Oura Ring has been available for purchase via Oura's new storefront on Amazon since March 7. This smart ring comes at a base price of $299, offering a range of sizes, styles, and finishes to suit your taste. Plus, Amazon Prime members can score the smart ring with free shipping.

Oura is selling both the Horizon and Heritage versions of its wellness-tracking ring on Amazon. To ensure the perfect fit, the company is offering sizing kits through the retailer. It's worth noting that on Amazon, Oura charges $10 for the sizing kit, which is actually free when you buy directly from the brand's website.

But that's not the end of the costs; after the initial hardware purchase, Oura continues with a monthly membership fee. To unlock the full suite of health metrics, it'll set you back $5.99 per month.

When choosing your Oura Ring, you get the full spectrum of options—all six finishes for the Horizon model and all four finishes for the Heritage model. The standout distinction between the two is that Heritage rings sport a flat top, while Horizon rings skip that feature.

Even though the Oura Ring has been a hit, your shopping choices were somewhat confined to Best Buy or Oura's own website. While these outlets didn't hinder the Oura Ring's dominance as the top smart ring, the game is changing with Amazon stepping in. As the world's biggest online retailer and the go-to e-commerce hub for millions, it's opening up new avenues for Oura's accessibility.

This launch holds weight, especially with Samsung in the ring (pun intended). As a top player in wearables, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its Galaxy Ring later this year. This move positions the South Korean tech giant as the first major player in the tech industry to give Oura a run for its money. The Galaxy Ring, teased in January and spotlighted at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, mirrors Oura's focus on wellness and fitness tracking.