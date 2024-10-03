We first heard about the Oura Ring 4 back in July, when leaked certification documents gave us a peek at the ring's physical appearance and sizing options. Oura's now confirmed the rumors. The Oura Ring 4 is available for preorder beginning today, in an expanded size range of 4–15, starting at the same $349 as the previous-generation Horizon model.

Key Takeaways Oura Ring 4 is available for preorder today, starting at $349.

The new model offers improved battery life and sensor accuracy, with more size options.

Automatic activity tracking, new stress visualizations, and fertility insights are also coming to Oura Ring Gen3.

What's new in the Oura Ring 4

Source: Oura

Aside from the expanded size options, there are a couple of new features exclusive to Oura's new smart ring. Battery life gets a boost: Oura says that its Ring 4 can last up to eight days on a single charge, up from a max of seven days in the last generation. That improvement may largely be down to the new size 14 and 15 options, though, which have more internal space for larger battery cells. Smaller sizes won't last as long — the new size 4 and size 5 options can expect significantly less time between top-ups than the larger end of the sizing range.

Oura says that, thanks to a suite of features it's dubbed Smart Sensing, its new Ring 4's reconfigured sensors offer better accuracy in measuring a number of parameters. The company is touting 30 percent better accuracy in overnight blood oxygen measurements, plus more accurate tracking of breathing disturbances and fewer gaps in heart rate data. The inside surface of the Oura Ring 4 is made of titanium with small cutouts for its sensors, which are now more recessed, without the large bumps present in the previous model.

The Oura app is getting new features, too

A new layout and new functionality

Close

Oura's new rings sport improved hardware, but the Oura app is getting a facelift, as well. Oura's also bringing a handful of new features to existing Oura Ring Gen3 devices.

The Oura app is keeping the same general look and feel, but now, it'll be organized into three tabs: Today, Vitals, and My Health. The Today tab is meant to be a sort of dashboard for your daily health tracking, updating throughout the day with different info Oura's algorithms think you might want. It includes things like glanceable Readiness, Sleep, and Activity scores, heart rate, and menstrual cycle info. The Vitals tab shows more in-depth information about users' various scores. The My Health tab shows longer-term metrics, like sleep trends and cardio capacity.

New features, even on Oura Ring Gen3

Source: Oura

Most excitingly for me personally, automatic activity tracking is finally coming to Oura. Previously, Oura Ring devices could track walking, running, or cycling activities in real time, but doing so required manually starting tracking from the Oura app beforehand. Oura could also identify a handful of other activities like yardwork, and would flag instances of suspected activity for users to confirm in the app, but activity detection was never a reliable way to track all your exercise.

Oura's new automatic activity tracking can detect more than 40 types of activity and automatically track your heart rate, complete with a breakdown of how much time was spent in different heart rate "zones." Activity tracking has long been a pain point in the Oura experience, so this update should represent a huge quality-of-life improvement. Automatic activity tracking launches on Oura Ring 4 and will be available on Oura Ring Gen3 by October 15.

An update to Oura's stress tracking feature plots physical activity and stress together on the same graph, to better show how physiological stress is influenced by activity throughout the day.

For users trying to conceive, Oura's Cycle Insights will provide better fertility data. A new Fertile Window feature will estimate users' fertile days including daily chance of conception and ovulation timing, all of which adds up to a better understanding of when pregnancy is most likely to occur. Oura stresses that this feature is meant to be used to help conceive pregnancy, not to prevent it — it is estimating, after all. Fertile Window will be available "this fall."

Related Oura Ring Generation 3 review: Luxury health tracking on your finger The third-gen Oura Ring is good at what it does, but it starts at $300

Oura Labs comes to Android

Finally, on Android, the updated Oura app includes access to Oura Labs. Previously an iOS-exclusive feature, Oura Labs lets users opt into "experimental features" to try them early and provide feedback. Existing Labs features include Meals, which is meant to help users understand how meal timing affects their health metrics, and Symptom Radar, which uses data trends to give early warning when a user might be getting sick.

Oura's also introducing a generative AI-powered feature called Oura Advisor, which the company says facilitates "a unique and personalized conversation" about health data and goals between users and the Oura app. It's essentially an AI-enabled chatbot you can talk to about your Oura data.

Oura Ring 4 is available for preorder today

Given many of the new features Oura announced today won't be exclusive to the latest Oura Ring 4, owners of the Oura Ring Gen3 might not feel compelled to upgrade. Still, the new model starts at the same price point as the Gen3 Horizon, so it sounds like a good option for new users or anyone still rocking an older Oura Ring model.

The Oura Ring 4 is available for pre-order today. Silver and Black models cost $349; Brushed Silver and Stealth go for $399; and Gold and Rose Gold are $499. General availability begins October 15.