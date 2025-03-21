Oura Ring 3
$249 $349 Save $100
The Oura Ring Gen 3 delivers a nearly identical experience to the newer Gen 4. With upgraded automatic activity tracking, among other features, it’s now one of the best smart rings for fitness tracking.
- Color
- Silver, Black, Stealth, Gold, Rose Gold
The world of fitness tracking is pretty much ruled by smartwatches, but sleek smart rings are carving out their own space. These wearables offer a minimalist way to keep tabs on your health without a screen strapped to your wrist. If you’ve been thinking about making the switch, our favorite smart ring from Oura just got a solid price drop.
Currently, the Oura Ring 3 Horizon in black or silver (size 9) is down to a record-low $249 on Amazon. Prices vary by style, but with up to $100 off, now is a great time to switch to a smart ring.