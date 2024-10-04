Oura Ring 3 $299 $349 Save $50 The Oura Ring 3 is a health and fitness in a compact form factor that won't get in the way of your daily life. Right now, you can score a great discount, as the Ring 3 falls to one of its lowest prices to date. $299 at Amazon

If you're ready to ditch your smartwatch or fitness tracker and embrace a new way to track your metrics, then a smart ring is going to be a pretty good way to go. Not only are they small, but they're also less intrusive. But which one should you choose with so many great smart ring options out on the market today. With that said, when you think about smart rings, the first one that probably pops into your head is going to be the Oura Ring. The company has been around for a while, and it is the go-to option.

So, it doesn't come as a complete surprise to say that the Oura Ring 3 is the best smart ring that you can buy right now, landing at the top of many "best of" lists, including our own. And while we rarely see deals on the Oura Ring 3, it's now received a rare discount, falling to one of its lowest prices ever. Now, this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this device, but it's really close, with just a two dollar difference from today's discounted price. So, for a limited time, and if you're quick, you'll be able to purchase an Oura Ring 3 for $299.

What's great about the Oura Ring 3?

Well, there are a lot of things to love about the Oura Ring 3. But perhaps one of the first things that you'll notice is that its sleek and compact, and way different from having a smartwatch or fitness tracker strapped to your wrist. Not only does it look good, but it's also plenty capable as well, with the ability to seamlessly track your daily activities, providing vital metrics about your heart rate, stress levels, and even your sleep quality.

And as far as build quality goes, the ring is made from titanium, providing a light yet durable construction that's meant to survive your daily routine. The ring is water-resistant, which means you can feel free to wash your hands, go for a swim, or pop in the shower. It also can last up to seven days on a single charge, and the included charging case makes it a breeze to keep it topped up.

Overall, you won't find anything better than the Oura Ring 3. Well, unless you're looking for the latest, which is the recently announced Oura Ring 4. And while we have yet to review, to be quite frank, it doesn't bring a lot of new features to the table, which might make the Ring 3 a better choice when it comes to this newly discounted price. So get it from Amazon while you can, and be sure to pick up the sizing kit so that you can get it properly fitted.