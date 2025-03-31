Summary Oura Ring had earlier introduced an AI health coach in beta for better analysis of health data, where 83% of users found AI responses reliable.

Oura Advisor is now available for all Oura Ring 3 and Ring 4 users, offering in-depth health insights just like a personal coach.

The feature will be available in the Oura app. It will be rolled out to all eligible users over the next couple of weeks.

AI is becoming an inescapable part of our digital lives, and it's steadily making its way into our smart wearables, too. Samsung introduced AI-assisted fitness tracking last year, making insights more digestible in its latest lineup of fitness trackers. Oura has been working on something similar — a built-in AI health coach designed to help users make better sense of their data. Now, that AI-powered feature, Oura Advisor, is officially out of beta and rolling out to all Oura Ring users.

Oura Advisor has been in testing through Oura Labs for quite some time. The company last mentioned it when the Oura Ring 4 launched in October 2024. Now, the feature is ready for prime time and will be available to both Oura Ring Gen3 and Oura Ring 4 users in the coming weeks (via Android Authority). Oura hasn’t yet confirmed, but there’s a strong chance you’ll require the $6 a month Oura subscription to access these AI-enabled health insights, but we’ve reached out to the company for confirmation.

Health-tracking devices already make complex metrics simpler with things like readiness and sleep scores, helping users spot patterns and course-correct when needed. Oura Advisor takes that a step further, offering a more in-depth analysis of your health data with driven insights from AI. Instead of merely presenting numbers, it acts like a personal health coach, interpreting your stats and flagging patterns that may need attention.

Oura has demoed some of Advisor’s various capabilities (screenshots below), such as its ability to answer user queries about fluctuations in their sleep score or any areas of improvement. The AI scans historical data and highlights recent variations worth noting — something that’s difficult to track manually. Advisor also aims to be a one-stop wellness tool, assisting with meal planning so you don’t have to switch over to ChatGPT for advice.