Sonos has built its reputation as among the leading brands for wireless speakers, ruling the multiroom game with top-tier gear. So, when the company kicks off a sale, it’s a big deal—like a rare comet or the buzz around a blockbuster movie release.

This Black Friday, Sonos is offering a sweet $90 off its flagship Era 300, bringing it down to $359 on Amazon from its usual $449 price tag. It’s the best price we’ve seen for the Era 300, and it’s unlikely to get any better this season.

What's great about the Sonos Era 300?

In our review of the Sonos Era 300, we raved about its amazing sound quality and solid connectivity. As the first Sonos speaker with spatial audio, it seamlessly pairs with other Sonos devices, but its standout performance really shines when used solo.

While we crowned it our top premium smart speaker, this deal makes it even harder to resist. The Era 300 might have a simple design and a less intuitive interface than the HomePod, but its impressive, rich sound easily outweighs those small quirks.

On the bright side, setting up the Era 300 is super easy, and with Trueplay tuning, you don’t have to walk around the room with your phone anymore, though it might still help for the best sound. Plus, it works with all your favorite music streaming services.

The Era 300 doesn’t just impress with its spatial audio—it’s loaded with features too. AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi streaming, and Bluetooth offer plenty of listening options, while Sonos and Alexa voice control, plus a USB-C input, make it even more versatile. And if you’re already using other Sonos speakers, the Era 300 fits right in, making it a seamless addition to your multi-room setup.