Whatever you think about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series and the Ultra's notch — less intrusive than on those new MacBook Pros, but you definitely know they're there — it seems their physical appearances have been codified with the help of new images surfacing from the FCC.

Specifically, they come from the device authorization request Samsung has made to the Office of Engineering and Technology. SamMobile appears to have been able to grab images of the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra (seen in below in respective order) before the OET granted the document confidentiality Samsung asked for.

The quality of these images (usually embedded in PDFs) leaves much to be desired. All we can see is that the Tab S8 will measure in at around 25cm x 16cm (9.8" x 6.3"), the Tab S8+ at roughly 28cm x 18cm (11" x 7.1") and the Tab S8 Ultra at about 32 x 21cm (12.6" x 8.3"). Thin bezels will encase each devices display, expected to size out at 11", 12.9", and 14.6".

We do know from the content of the OET request that S Pens will be included in the boxes and that the tablets will support Wi-Fi 6E, but we've got diminishing returns after that.

