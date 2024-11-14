Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $474 $650 Save $176 Samsung's most rugged smartwatch to date also stands out with its health-tracking features and multi-day battery life. And if the $650 price tag was holding you back on getting the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Amazon's latest deal takes care of that as well with a big 27% discount. $474 at Amazon

If you want a rugged Android smartwatch with all the bells and whistles and multi-day battery life, there's no better pick than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. True to its name, Samsung's flagship smartwatch delivers on every front possible, with a super bright screen, reliable health tracking features, and more packed in a rugged design that can survive any terrain.

The steep $650 price might be a bummer for many, as it is hard to justify spending so much money on a smartwatch. With Black Friday around the corner, Amazon is running a fantastic deal on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, dropping its price to a lifetime low of $474 — a whopping 27% less than its MSRP.

Why you should immediately jump on this Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is among our favorite Android smartwatches, and there's a reason for that. Its 47mm chassis is made from titanium with sapphire glass on top, making it tough enough to handle rugged terrains. Samsung also claims the watch is 10ATM waterproof and will work in temperatures ranging from 131° Fahrenheit (55° Celsius) to 4° F (–20 Celsius).

If you have small wrists, the Galaxy Watch Ultra might feel a bit too large and bulky. And even otherwise, not everyone might like its rugged design. But if you can look past the bulky chassis, the Watch Ultra will impress you in other ways.

Another highlight is the 1.5-inch circular AMOLED display, which stands out for its peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Internally, the watch houses an upgraded BioActive sensor, which provides more accurate heart rate tracking alongside features like ECG with atrial fibrillation and sleep apnea detection. If tracking your health metrics is your top priority, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best of the lot.

A 590mAh battery powers everything, providing enough juice to last at least two days of use easily. The efficient Exynos W1000 chip and Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch also contribute to this.

With such impressive features, it's not surprising that Samsung wants $650 for its Ultra smartwatch. Thankfully, Amazon's deal will help you save money, as it has slashed the smartwatch's price to $474. That's a saving of $176 and the lowest price the Galaxy Watch Ultra has been available for since its late July launch. And this means you have little reason not to jump on this deal right away if you have been looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.