There are premium headphones, and then there's the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. The flagship Bose headphones deliver an unrivaled ANC experience backed by top-notch sound quality in a premium package. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra screams premium, as evident from its steep $429 price tag.

A massive 30% discount drops the price of Bose's flagship headphones to $299 — saving you $129 on your purchase. This deal is only available on the QuietComfort Ultra's Diamond 60th anniversary edition shade, with other colorways available with a lower $100 discount.

Why you should not miss this Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is made of soft-touch plastic that feels premium to the touch. These are among the most comfortable pairs of cans on the market, and you can't go wrong with them. The foam on the earcups will comfortably form a seal over your ears, passively blocking all noise. The amazing ANC takes full advantage of the comfortable fit, blocking all surrounding noise. You can wear these headphones while walking on a busy street and hear almost nothing.

Sound quality is another highlight of the QuietComfort Ultra, delivering crisp highs and punchy bass. You can't find a reason not to like the output from these cans. Plus, you can always use the companion Bose app to tweak the sound quality using the five-band EQ. The headphones also support spatial audio dubbed Immersive Audio, delivering an impressive surround sound experience.

The play/pause, next/previous track, and listening mode buttons are conveniently positioned on the left, just above the Bluetooth/power button. For volume control, a capacitive slider lets you easily adjust the level — slide your finger up or down.

Apart from its ANC, comfortable fit, and sound quality, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra stands out for its exhaustive feature list, which includes multipoint connectivity, several audio modes, and automatic sleep/wake detection. This is backed by a long 24-hour battery life, with a quick 15-minute top-up enough to provide a few more hours of runtime.

If you are in the market for a premium pair of headphones, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. This amazing deal from Amazon and Bose makes headphones a lot more affordable by dropping their price from $129 to $299.