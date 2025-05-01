Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) $119 $149 Save $30 The Bose SoundLink Flex offers powerful sound, up to 12 hours of battery life, and a waterproof and dustproof rating. It delivers all of this and more at one of its best prices ever while this deal lasts. $119 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

We think the Bose SoundLink Flex is the best portable speaker on the market, and right now it's also one of the best portable speaker deals. Amazon has the SoundLink Flex marked down to just $119, which is within a few dollars of its lowest price ever. It regularly goes for $149, and we think this $30 savings is worth pouncing on. You can also find the SoundLink Flex similarly discounted at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker