JBL Flip 6 $80 $130 Save $50

Smartphone speakers have improved dramatically over the last few years. But they are still no replacement for portable Bluetooth speakers. The latter are great to have when you are out in the wild or chilling by the beach or pool with your friends. While you'll find plenty of Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 6 stands out for its practical IP67-certified design and fantastic audio quality.

For $130, the speaker is also decently priced, offering good value for money. But ahead of Black Friday, you can get one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers at an even better price of just $80 — down 38% from its $130 MSRP.

Why you should not miss this deal on the JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 has the same cylindrical design as previous Flip speakers. But it packs some key improvements that make it better. This includes an IP67 certification, making it dust and water-resistant. The JBL logo is also much bigger, while the side radiators feature the company's upside-down triangle and dot insignia.

Despite the same design, JBL added a 10W tweeter to the speaker to help improve audio quality. Compared to previous Flips, you'll find a noticeable improvement in the sound coming from the speakers: there's a bit more clarity in the mids and treble. Overall, the sound is still bass heavy, which might please bass heads or EDM listeners. You can use the EQ in the companion JBL app on your phone to tweak the sound quality to your liking.

Battery life is another highlight of JBL's speaker, with a claimed 12 hours of runtime.

One major limitation of the Flip 6 is the lack of a built-in microphone. This means you cannot use the speaker to take calls. Another drawback you must know about is the lack of an AUX port; it only connects to other devices over Bluetooth.

If these drawbacks are not a concern, the JBL Flip 6 is a great portable speaker to carry around, especially for bass heads. A steep 38% discount for Black Friday drops the speaker's price to a lifetime low price of $80, a steal considering its sound quality and long battery life.