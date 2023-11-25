If there's one universal truth about smartphones, it's this: they all need charging. For the amount of time we spend messaging, playing games, making calls, browsing the web, and doing everything else that our phones let us do, we always have to take some time off and let them charge up. It sucks, but alas, it is necessary. That's why it's so important to have the absolute best charging accessories so you can charge fast and efficiently, no matter if you're at home, at the office, or traveling abroad. Luckily for you, Cyber Monday has brought some of the best prices we've ever seen on our top-rated charging accessories, so you don't have to spend a fortune to get the best charging cables, bricks, and portable power banks to keep your phone juiced up!

Charging accessories you have to buy this Cyber Monday

Cable Matters 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C Cable The Cable Matters USB-C to USB-C cable is a versatile solution that allows you to charge your devices, transfer data quickly between them and connect to a compatible display. It supports up to 100W power delivery, USB 3.2 Gen 2 data transfer speeds (10Gbps), and DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode, and is USB-IF certified. $10 at Amazon

Why you need this charging cable

If you buy a new cable for your phone, there's no reason not to get one that does it all, so grab the best USB-C charging cable you can. The USB-C port on your phone (and other tech devices) is a powerful port that isn't just used for charging; you can transfer data, too. But not all USB-C cables are created equal; some offer great charging speeds but crappy data transfer speeds, or vice versa. That's why you should spend only $10 this Cyber Monday and buy the Cable Matters USB-C to USB-C. Heck, at this price, buy several, so you never have to deal with a crappy cable again.

Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger $20 $35 Save $15 The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger pad is a solid option for most people. It can deliver 10W charging to Samsung phones, 7.5W to iPhones, 12W to Google Pixel phones, and up to 15W to Sony phones. It also has a compact, sleek design that barely occupies any space. And you get rubber-coated padding on the charger's top and bottom. Finally, the charger uses USB-C for power, but you won't get a bundled power brick. $20 at Amazon

Why you need this wireless charger

If you've ever plopped your phone down on a wireless charger, you'll know it's not the fastest or most efficient way to charge; however, it's hard to be the convenience of a charging pad that is always ready to go. Many nuances go into wireless charging, and almost every phone is slightly different, but here's what you need to know. This wireless charger can charge up Pixel phones at the fastest speed. It can charge up Samsung phones with 10W of power — which isn't the fastest but it's pretty damn good. And, as an added bonus, it will charge up any Sony phone with 15W charging power, which is fantastic. It's the ultimate Android wireless charger for most people.

Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) $18 $24 Save $6 Currently, the Anker 313 is the only charger that supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging technology. This makes it a perfect match for Galaxy S-series Plus and Ultra models that feature 45W charging, such as the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra. Additionally, it can be used to charge any USB PD, PPS, or QuickCharge-compatible device, including most Qualcomm-powered Android phones, iPhones, Pixels, and Chromebooks. $18 at Amazon

Why you need this charging brick

When you're charging your phone, it all starts with what you plug into the wall, so make sure you get something simple but powerful. That's why we love Anker 313. It's compact but delivers a ton of power — 45 watts. That's enough to fast charge any phone, including some tablets and Chromebooks. For $18, you won't find a simpler charging solution for all your favorite devices.

HenHot 65W 20000mAh Laptop Portable Charger $37 $46 Save $9 HenHot's power bank is a great pick if you want a large capacity without overspending. Its large 20,000mAh capacity will allow you to charge your phone multiple times cheaply. $37 at Amazon

Why you need this portable power bank

This power bank is versatile and can be used to charge a variety of devices, from smartphones to laptops. Its built-in battery is powerful enough to charge up to three phones. Additionally, if you need to work on your laptop and can't find an outlet, the power bank can keep your laptop running for a few hours. The power bank comes with two ports: one USB Type-A and one Type-C. The Type-A port can deliver up to 18W of power while the Type-C port can deliver up to 65W to charge laptops. However, if you use both ports at the same time, the Type-C port will deliver 45W of power and the Type-A port will deliver 15W of power. The power bank also supports quick charging protocols such as USB Power Delivery, Qualcomm Quick Charge, and Samsung Super Fast Charge, making it easy to charge your devices quickly.