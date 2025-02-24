Summary Despite a "global" launch, the Oppo Find N5 won't launch in Europe.

This raises questions about Oppo's global availability claims of the Find N5.

The foldable is also unlikely to launch in the US.

The original OnePlus Open was based on the Oppo Find N3, so many expected the Find N5 to launch in the US and Europe as the OnePlus Open 2. In a surprising twist, though, OnePlus announced that the Open 2 isn't happening this year. Instead, Oppo confirmed that the Find N5 would get a global launch, though a US release seemed unlikely. It turns out Oppo's definition of "global" does not even include the EU.

Days before the foldable's unveiling, Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao revealed that the Find N5 would launch globally. The company then hosted a global launch event for the Find N5 in Singapore alongside its Chinese debut on February 20, 2025. However, the global event did not reveal the pricing and availability of the foldable — and for good reason.

In a statement to The Tech Chap, an Oppo representative confirmed the Find N5 will not launch in Europe (via 9to5Google). Below is the statement the company provided:

At OPPO, we carefully tailor our product launchers to each region based on in-depth market research and strategic priorities. The Find N5 will not be launching in Europe. Instead, In Q1 2025, we will introduce the Reno13 series across Europe on February 24, offering consumers more choices with cutting-edge AI features and stylish, trend-forward designs. Stay tuned for updates.

Oppo's definition of a "global" launch seemingly only includes China, Singapore, and a few other Asian markets. The company's last foldable, the Find N3, also saw a limited launch in the same regions. So, it is unclear why Oppo focused so much on the Find N5's global availability when it is not coming to Europe and the US — two of the major and biggest smartphone markets worldwide.

While Oppo has not mentioned anything about the Find N5's US launch, the foldable is unlikely to arrive stateside. That's because of Oppo's almost non-existent presence in the market. Its last major smartphone launch in the US was over a decade ago.

The Find N5's limited launch is a bummer