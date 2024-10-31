Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $370 $500 Save $130 The Flex 5i is currently our favorite Chromebook, as it offers the performance and versatility that will best accommodate most users. To be able to get it at this big of a discount is a no-brainer. $370 at Best Buy

As with most tech products, Chromebooks come in a wide range of sizes, speeds, and prices. There are low-priced options for students and other budget-minded folks, and there are higher-priced, higher-performing models for gamers. There's also a fantastic mid-range section, with options that hit the sweet spot between performance, features, and price tag, and our top pick from this range is currently on sale. It's the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, and we think it's the best Chrome OS laptop for most people—especially since it's on sale today for just $370.

Why the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus should be your next laptop

As many of you may know, the 'Chromebook Plus' branding tells a lot of the story here. This means the laptop meets certain hardware and performance requirements set forth by Google to gain access to exclusive apps and features like Google AI. The Flex 5i makes the cut thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's still not quite enough to comfortably play intense cloud games, but in our testing, titles like Stardew Valley ran just fine, and it had no problem handling a regular workload.

The display is a 14-inch 1920x1200 panel. We'd have preferred 2K, but it performs just fine and, unlike other touchscreen Chromebooks, we found the multi-touch responsiveness to be fantastic. Rounding out the 5i's features are a 1080p webcam for video calls, dual MaxxAudio speakers, support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also supports USI for input (no pen included), and for ports, you get two USB-C 3.2, one USB-A 3.2, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

If you want to play high-res games or edit big 4K video files, this is not the machine for you. For just about everyone else, though, there is more than enough here for your daily browsing and emails, studying, office work, or casual gaming. Today's discount isn't the best deal we've ever seen (it dropped to $150 earlier this year), but it's still easy to recommend the top pick in our buyer's guide to the best Chomebooks at nearly 30% off. Grab the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for just $370 while you still can.