Google’s mid-range Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds, launched in June 2021, are beginning to show their age after three years. While they still provide decent sound quality and battery life, they fall short compared to other budget wireless earbuds that now offer superior audio quality and active noise cancelation (ANC).

This Black Friday, Best Buy is making Google's budget Pixel Buds A-series earbuds even more affordable by dropping its price by 50% to $50. This makes it hard not to ignore the mid-range Pixel earbuds because of their deep Google ecosystem and features.

Why you should not miss this Black Friday deal on the Pixel Buds A-series

Close

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a basic pair of wireless earbuds featuring 12mm drivers and a spatial vent.

As our Google editor Taylor Kerns highlighted in his Pixel Buds A-Series review in 2021, the highs are clear, the mids are full, and the bass is pretty good. But that's about it. Don't expect the sound quality to blow you away, especially if you are coming from a premium pair of earphones.

The lack of ANC on the Pixel Buds-A Series in itself is not a big issue. The problem is the semi-open design lets in a lot of ambient noise. A better design would have helped the earbuds to block out noise passively. This is a major drawback of the Pixel Buds-A Series that you should keep in mind before buying them. For basic needs, like phone calls and listening to YouTube videos, this won't be an issue.

Battery life is another area where Google's mid-range Pixel earbuds falter. They only last about five hours on a single charge. And the lack of wireless charging means you cannot top them up conveniently.

Given how much mid-range earbuds have improved in the last 2-3 years, it is hard to recommend the Pixel Buds-A Series for $100. But for a throwaway price of $50, they are a great pair of earbuds, worth buying for their deep integration with Google ecosystem and decent sound quality.