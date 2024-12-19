Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $849 $1099 Save $250 The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a bigger screen, a bigger battery, and Google's faster charging. Everything about it says XL—except for its current price tag. Right now, you can pick up the handset on sale for just $849. $849 at Amazon

We like Google's new handsets a lot here at AP. The Pixel 9 Pro is currently the best overall pick in our buyer's guide to the best Android phones, and we rated the Pixel 9 Pro XL a 9 out of 10 in our review, crowning it the 'best big Android phone.' Today, we're specifically going to talk about the latter, as it's currently on sale for its lowest price ever. That means you can get a stunning 6.8-inch display, 16GB of RAM, class-leading camera quality, and all-day battery life for just $849.

What's good about the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL?

Close

On the hardware side, there’s a lot to love. The XL's OLED panel is stunning, with a resolution of 2992 x 1344, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and app navigation, and up to 2,000 nits of brightness for HDR content. It’s powered by the Tensor G4 chip, which helps the XL perform flawlessly. We found it capable of handling everything from media consumption to gaming with ease, and it ran noticeably cooler than the Tensor G3.

Other highlights include an IP68 waterproof rating, a massive 5060mAh battery, and a camera system widely regarded as one of the best in the industry. On the software side, if you’re interested in AI, there’s plenty of that here. You get AI-driven camera tools, the new Pixel Screenshots app, and, of course, Gemini. The good news? If these features aren’t your style, you can turn most of them off.

Running the purest version of Android, with early access to Google’s newest apps and features, and offering one of the best mobile camera systems, it’s easy to see why the Pixel 9 Pro is our top pick for the best Android phone. If you prefer the smaller 6.3-inch display, that’s probably the phone for you. For everyone else, there’s the XL. Be sure to grab the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL while you can for just $849—it’s still available and expected to arrive before Christmas.