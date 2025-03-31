Roku Express 4K+
Dollar for dollar, the Roku Express 4K+ isn’t much different than the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but if you’re looking to save a buck or two, it’s a solid runner-up. Features include HDR10+ support, voice assistant controls, and fast internet.
When it comes to the performance of streaming sticks, many falter as they tend to sit at the low end compared to set-top streaming boxes, and prices tend to reflect this. Affordability is a streaming stick's strong suit, precisely where the Roku Express 4K+ shines, but that doesn't mean you can't expect worthwhile performance from the Roku Express 4K+ either, as it's streaming stick that delivers on price point and functionality, all while keeping things simple for any user who picks up the remote, making for a device that punches above its weight, perfect for any guest or master bedroom.
Typically, the Roku Express 4K+ retails for $40, and at this price, we reviewed the stick in December and came away rather impressed. Well, today, you can snap up a Roku Express 4K+ at 25% off, bringing the price down to $30, one of the lowest prices we've seen for this stick since its release, making the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale one worth celebrating.
Review: The Roku Express 4K+ is the best value streaming stick
Bested only by the Roku Ultra