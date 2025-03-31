Roku Express 4K+ $30 $40 Save $10 Dollar for dollar, the Roku Express 4K+ isn’t much different than the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but if you’re looking to save a buck or two, it’s a solid runner-up. Features include HDR10+ support, voice assistant controls, and fast internet. $30 at Amazon

When it comes to the performance of streaming sticks, many falter as they tend to sit at the low end compared to set-top streaming boxes, and prices tend to reflect this. Affordability is a streaming stick's strong suit, precisely where the Roku Express 4K+ shines, but that doesn't mean you can't expect worthwhile performance from the Roku Express 4K+ either, as it's streaming stick that delivers on price point and functionality, all while keeping things simple for any user who picks up the remote, making for a device that punches above its weight, perfect for any guest or master bedroom.

Typically, the Roku Express 4K+ retails for $40, and at this price, we reviewed the stick in December and came away rather impressed. Well, today, you can snap up a Roku Express 4K+ at 25% off, bringing the price down to $30, one of the lowest prices we've seen for this stick since its release, making the last day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale one worth celebrating.

What's great about the Roku Express 4K+

Price and performance, of course