Google Pixel 9 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Pixel 9 Pro is Google's baby flagship, featuring the same internals as its XL brother. If you need a high-end phone with a compact size, there's no better option than the Pixel 9 Pro. And at its discounted price of $800, there's no better time to buy one. $799 at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro is Google's compact flagship, packing the same internals and camera setup as its more expensive and bigger XL sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. A true compact flagship, the phone sports a 6.3-inch display, an impressive triple rear camera setup, and all-day battery life.

With flagship specs, it's not surprising that Google wants $999 for the Pixel 9 Pro. While a decent price, this might feel a bit steep for some, especially due to the Tensor G4's inferior performance. As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is taking a whopping $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro, dropping its price to just $799. You won't find a better flagship phone at this price, and that's why you should jump on this deal right away.

Why you should not miss this Black Friday deal on the Pixel 9 Pro

Close

In his Pixel 9 Pro review, Will Sattelberg, AP's Phones Editor, called the phone Google's Goldilocks flagship. It is the device Pixel lovers have been waiting for all these years, delivering the best of Google in a compact size without any compromises.

The Pixel 9 Pro's refined design, which now features a flat frame, gives it an ultra-premium look and in-hand feel. There are no sharp edges, making the phone comfortable to hold. The color options — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz — further complement the design and help it shine.

Another key highlight is the 6.3-inch OLED panel, with the Super Actua display capable of dynamically adjusting its refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. It is supposedly capable of hitting a peak brightness of 3,000 nits while displaying HDR content, making it among the brightest panels on the market.

Tensor chips have typically been the weakest link of Pixel phones. However, the Tensor G4 inside the Pixel 9 Pro makes huge strides in efficiency. Fabricated on Samsung's 3nm node, it is a lot more power efficient and does not overheat under load. The new Exynos modem is also a lot better, putting an end to all the connectivity woes that previous Pixel devices suffered from. Plus, like newer iPhones, it can connect to satellites in an emergency.

Cameras have always been a strength of Pixel phones, and the Pixel 9 Pro is no different. The 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide can take some amazing pictures, backed by Google's various AI features. There's also the 5x telephoto shooter for added flexibility.

All this is backed by a solid all-day battery life thanks to a 4,700mAh cell. The 27W charging speed is not the fastest around, but you can juice up your phone to 55% in 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9 Pro is among our favorite Android phones to launch this year. And this Black Friday deal makes it even more enticing with a significantly lower price.