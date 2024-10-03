Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) - 64GB $85 $180 Save $95 Today's deal is on the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10, which has a retail price of $180. This means you are getting more than a 50% discount on the upgraded model of our favorite Amazon tablet. Sounds like a deal to us! $85 at Amazon

As Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event approaches, the company has already begun offering massive discounts on its own products, including the Fire HD 10. It's a 10.1-inch, budget-friendly tablet with a vibrant display, an 8-core processor, and a 13-hour battery life, and it tested nearly three times as durable as the Galaxy Tab A8 in Amazon's tumble test. Its features make it perfect for children or as a general-use tablet, and right now it's on sale at more than 50% off.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

You should buy the HD 10 because you want a cheap tablet to stream movies while lounging or on-the-go, you want to do some casual gaming, you want an inexpensive tablet for kids to use (though there is an even more kid-friendly version for the younger ones), or you need a general, all-purpose tablet and don't mind making a few concessions for a big discount. This device isn't going to blow you away based on performance, screen, or camera quality, but getting this entire package for [well] under $100 is impressive in its own right. As long as you understand what you are and aren't getting, you will absolutely be happy with this purchase.

To clarify, today's deal is on the latest (2023) model of the Fire HD 10, and while both the 32GB and 64GB are on sale, we prefer the latter for the added storage. It's just an extra $10 for double the gigabytes, and we think that's a no-brainer. We are also talking specifically about the Lockscreen Ad versions, which, obviously, feature occasional advertisements on your Lockscreen. It's not as annoying as it sounds, but if you are really worried about it, you can get rid of them for just $15. And finally, it's worth reiterating that while the HD 10 is technically an 'Android' tablet, it doesn't come preloaded with the Play Store. There are ways to install it after the fact, but for the most part, you are relegated to Amazon's own (still robust) ecosystem.

The Fire HD 10 is a bargain at its usual street price of around $140. In fact, we named it the 'best value' pick in our buyer's guide to the best cheap Android tablets at that price, so you can imagine how much we like it at a 50%+ discount. Even without the Google Play Store, there are enough apps, games, books, movies, and Alexa skills here to keep you happy and entertained. Be sure to take advantage of today's deal while you still can.