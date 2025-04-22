Summary The new Ottocast Mini enables wireless Android Auto & CarPlay connectivity and plugs into a USB A or C port.

It's compatible with most cars manufactured since 2016 that support wired Android Auto.

Priced at $60, it includes two potentially necessary adapters, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and long-term over-the-air software updates.

Several months ago, I rented a three-year-old car from a major rental company. Driving out of my city absolutely requires to-the-foot directions and mapping, but I struggled to connect my phone to the head unit's Android Auto Bluetooth connection for nearly ten minutes. Exasperated, I fished a USB cable out of my bag and resigned to a wired tether. When it worked perfectly, I suddenly realized this model year 2022 vehicle didn't support wireless connections. I was floored.

Until Android Auto is standardized across manufacturers (and don't hold your breath), dongles will remain the only way some drivers can connect to their cars without being tied down by wires (metaphorically, of course). There are several bad ones, a few great ones, and now one really, really tiny one, in the just-launched Ottocast Mini. It's all of two inches long and under an inch thick, includes the only two adapters you could possibly need, and even supports Apple CarPlay, too (Ottocast via 9to5Google).