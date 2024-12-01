Otterbox Symmetry for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro $35 $50 Save $15 This case provides protection but still allows you to enjoy the look of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Grab this case for 30% off, as it drops to its lowest price. $35 at Best Buy $35 at Amazon

There are a lot of cases out there, but if you're looking for one that lets the appearance of your phone shine, and still also offers great protection, then this Otterbox Symmetry is going to be the one. Otterbox has been around for quite some time, and is a brand that can be trusted to really deliver accessories that can protect long term.

You can now score a Symmetry case for your Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro for a great price as it drops to its lowest price to date. Although this case normally costs a whopping $50, it can now be had for far less, with an alluring 30% discount that drops it down to just $35. Grab it now before this deal is done.

What makes the Otterbox Symmetry series great?

The first thing that probably pops into your mind when you think about Otterbox is a huge bulky case that can survive almost anything. But for quite some time, Otterbox has expanded well beyond that, offering a range of cases that not only look good, but also offer awesome protection as well.

The Symmetry series is one example, with a simple design but offering impressive drop protection, and even surpassing military standards. This particular model is transparent, allowing the beauty of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to be seen, which is an absolute must if you own this phone.

Of course, this phone case is still pretty slim, which means you can easily pop into your pocket, bag, or purse. And it even has raised edges to prevent direct contact with sensitive areas like the screen and camera lenses when dropped. You also don't lose anything either, with full support for wireless charging.

And just in case you were worried, you'll get Otterbox's lifetime warranty with this case too. That means if something's wrong, you can go to Otterbox for support. So if you need great protection for your Pixel 9 or 9 Pro, this Otterbox is going to be it.