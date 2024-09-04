This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

OSOM, a company born from the downfall of Andy Rubin's (the founder of Android) Essential in 2020, is set to shutter operations later this week.

The once-promising company, which is an acronym for "Out of Sight, Out of Mind," debuted with the OV1, an Android device that was tainted by its Crypto backing in 2022, followed by a privacy cable that allowed users to enable/disable USB data transmission with a switch. However, recently, the privacy-focused product maker's own secrets haven't remained private, and a report earlier this week revealed the tale of embezzlement committed by OSOM's CEO Jason Keats.

The information about OSOM shutting down operations was first revealed by Mishaal Rahman in a report Android Authority, and it suggests that the OV1 failed to gain traction. OSOM's partnership with Solana then served as a lifeline, and helped fund the device's mass production, which later came to be known as the Solana-backed Saga. However, the partnership with Solana eventually soured, and in March this year, the crypto giant decided not to renew its partnership with OSOM for the development of Saga 2.