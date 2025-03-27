Google Pixel Watch $100 $150 Save $50 The first Android smartwatch with Fitbit health tracking, the Pixel Watch aims to help you stay fit or get fit easily. It offers an attractive design with curves everywhere, and since it's a Google device, access to features like Google Maps and Google Wallet is a given. $100 at Amazon

For a smartwatch that originally released at $350, snapping one up at $100 is an absolute steal. Sure, the first-generation Google Pixel Watch is almost three years old at this point, but that doesn't mean it isn't still an excellent device that delivers what it was made to offer. And it was made to offer a premium Wear OS experience, hence the original high price. Even our review mentions the price was just too dang high. Well, at $100, even Amazon is proclaiming this Google Pixel Watch sale a Big Spring Deal.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch

It's super sleek

I mean, seriously, just look at it. That's a nice looking smartwatch. So, style is definitely a selling point. Beyond that, as a Wear OS device by Google, you get Google apps to go along with it, like Google Maps, right on your wrist. Pretty convenient. This is also Google's first Fitbit device, handy for tracking things like calories burned. Plus, you get six months of Fitbit Premium with your purchase, which nets subscribers a wide selection of workout videos led by expert trainers. Not bad for a $100 smartwatch.

The build quality is also excellent, something later generations can't match. There's a heft to the original Pixel Watch that makes it feel substantial and premium. It's also still fully supported by Google, which means the software is up to date, the same as the second or third generation, in a nicer body.

Ultimately, at $100, the age of the Google Pixel Watch doesn't really factor in. It's a device that looks great, feels great, and is still receiving support, and when it's discounted by 34%, it's a bargain that's hard to pass up. So if you're looking for a new smartwatch that doesn't break the bank but still offers Google's latest features, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the sale currently running for the Google Pixel Watch during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Don't miss out.