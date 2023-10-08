Summary The Pixel Watch 2 has some subtle design changes that make it incompatible with cases from the original Pixel Watch, including a larger digital crown and repositioned side button and microphone.

If you're planning to buy a Pixel Watch 2, be prepared to also purchase a new case, as the old cases won't work with the new model. Many case makers have already confirmed this, including Spigen and Caseology.

Google is known for experimenting with designs and features in their Pixel Watch line, which can be frustrating for consumers who have to buy new accessories for each generation.

Unlike the first-generation Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 uses a different charger that relies on pogo pins. But this isn't the only difference between the two generations of Pixel smartwatches. It looks like the cases for the original Pixel Watch won't fit the new watch, either.

The Pixel Watch 2 is Google's latest smartwatch, and it's a pretty good one. It's stylish, feature-rich, and tightly integrated with the Google ecosystem. It doesn't also appear to be any different from its predecessor in terms of design and dimensions. But one thing that has caught people off guard is that the cases from the original Pixel Watch don't support the Pixel Watch 2, as noted by 9to5Google.

This is because Google has made some subtle changes to its design. For example, the digital crown is slightly larger than on the first-generation Pixel Watch. The side button and microphone have also been repositioned slightly. While these changes may seem minor, they're enough to make existing cases incompatible.

So, if you're thinking of buying a Pixel Watch 2, be sure to also budget for a new case. And if you have snagged some of the top smartwatch bands meant for the original Pixel Watch, don't plan on using them with the new model. A lot of case makers, such as Spigen and Caseology, are now letting people know that those old cases won't work on the new Pixel Watch 2.

While the changes may have surprised some, they are not entirely unexpected given that Google made some changes to the Pixel Watch 2, such as using aluminum instead of stainless steel for the casing and switching from a wireless charger to a pin-based charger. These modifications have significant implications for the design of the watch as well as the accessories that are compatible with it.

The Pixel Watch is still a new product line, and Google is experimenting with various designs and features. As a result, its design often varies from generation to generation. This can be frustrating for consumers, as it often means that they need to buy new cases and chargers for their new watches.

Pixel Watch 2 cases are on the way, but in the meantime, your watch's screen is as fragile as a glass slipper. And Google doesn't offer repairs, so you're on your own if you crack it.