The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series launched running Wear OS 4. A month later, in September 2023, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineup were updated to the latest Wear OS release. Then, in early October, the Pixel Watch 2 debuted with Wear OS 4. Surprisingly, the company did not mention anything about the original Pixel Watch's update at the event, with support documents revealing it would arrive later this year. Thankfully, Google is not making Pixel Watch owners wait too long and has commenced its Wear OS 4 rollout.

In an announcement on Google support forums, a community manager confirmed that all supported Pixel Watch units will get Wear OS 4 as a part of the October 2023 update starting today. Based on Android 13, the new build packs several new features, like transferring your watch to another device without resetting it, enhanced notifications, accessibility improvements, and better performance. Check out the full release notes of the October 2023/Wear OS 4 update for the original Pixel Watch below:

What's Included The October 2023 software update includes a Wear OS 4 upgrade along with its features, personal safety experiences, numerous bug fixes, battery improvements and performance updates for Pixel Watch users. Watch transfer When you upgrade your Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. Your devices will be synced and ready to go. Backup and restore Backup and restore helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old Pixel Watch so you can easily switch to a new Pixel Watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place. Google Calendar app(1) The new Google Calendar app will be preinstalled on your Pixel Watch with this update. You can get event and task notifications, view 30 days of your schedule, easily navigate to event locations right from your wrist, and even mark tasks as complete. Plus, you'll have more ways to access your calendar, from a tile or complication, to keep important info in plain sight. Safety Features With your upgrade to Wear OS 4, you'll get access to the latest and greatest in Safety – Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info on your Pixel Watch 1! Keep your most important medical info easily accessible on your wrist or sent to participating emergency services(2) in the event of an emergency with Medical ID Info. Have peace of mind when you're walking home alone at night, on an early morning run, or in any other situation where you need a little safety net, with Safety Check and Emergency Sharing. Accessibility & customization New and improved customization capabilities, like a new text-to-speech engine supporting a faster, a more reliable TalkBack experience on your watch, bold text, new and improved magnification, and audio balance to adjust intensity of sound between right and left audio channels. Enhanced notifications Notifications come with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, allowing you to tap to call, message, or get directions. Embedded media previews let you quickly view images and GIFs without leaving the notification shade. These enriched alerts provide more information upfront so you can take action faster.

Besides the new features, Wear OS 4 brings many Pixel Watch 2 safety features to the original model, including Emergency Sharing and Safety Check. The new Google Calendar app is bundled as a part of the update, so you can quickly check your upcoming appointments right from your wrist. It also features Google Tasks integrations and offers Tiles and complications for easy access.

The Wear OS 4 rollout is happening in phases across regions and carriers, so the build might not immediately appear for download on your wearable. If you don't have that much patience, navigate to Settings > System > System updates and repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen. The firmware should show up for download after this. Put the watch on charge afterward; otherwise, the installation won't commence.

Make sure to grab the latest Google Clock app update on your phone from the Play Store as well. Among other things, it finally syncs Pixel Watch alarms with your phone, making your life a lot simpler.