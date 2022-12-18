Google gave the right-to-repair movement a huge boost in April this year by announcing a DIY repair program to provide original OEM replacement parts to independent technicians. Announced in partnership with iFixit, you could head to the latter's online store to get your hands on the repair manual and components for any phone from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 6 series, including the 6a. Now, two months after the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went on sale, Google has put their replacement parts for sale.

If you head to iFixit's online store today, you can pick up a replacement display for your cracked-up Pixel 7 for $137. The Pixel 7 Pro has a bigger display and its replacement unit costs proportionately more at $207. For the Pixel 7 Pro, you can get the entire rear camera assembly consisting of the three sensors and other required parts for $160.

These prices are for the repair kits that come with the tools required for the entire process. The price will be slightly lower if you only want the replacement part.

Besides the screen and battery, iFixit and Google are selling individual components for the rear camera assembly plus the graphite sheet, and display adhesive for the Pixel 7 series for self-repair folks.

A brand-new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro battery costs $50. If you replace the battery on your Pixel phone, Google recommends calibrating it by charging it to 100% and keeping it on charge for another two hours afterward. Then, drain the battery to 0% and charge it back to full (via 9to5Google).

The prices for the replacement components are already on the higher side and there's a good chance you'd be quoted a similar price for a full-service repair. So, if you're daunted by the risks of things going wrong with your DIY job, it may be a better idea to take your Pixel to a uBreakiFix or your local independent shop anyway.