Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.

Amazon's offer is similar to Best Buy and Google Store. Both retailers are bundling a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and a $200 gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro. But an Amazon gift card is arguably more useful, as you can add the balance to your wallet and then use it for future transactions on the site. The promotional offer runs through October 23 or until stocks last, so you have a fair bit of time to place your order. But your order will only ship after October 13, when the phone officially goes on sale.

The best part about Amazon's gift card is that it has no expiry date, so you don't need to redeem it immediately.

Google Pixel 7 Source: Google Google didn't reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but they didn't need to. With improved cameras, the next-gen Tensor 2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software, the Pixel 7 earns its price tag handily again this year.

If you are looking to get your hands on the Pixel 7 Pro, buying from Amazon makes a lot more sense. Unlike AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, you can get the phone's unlocked variant with up to 512GB storage directly from the retailer. And it is available in all three colors: Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow.

Preordering the phone from Google Store is better if you want to trade in an old smartphone. The big G is ready to give you up to $750 for trade-in and is bundling a $200 Google Store gift card with your purchase.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Source: Google Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. 30W fast charging and Pixel's addictive features like automatic Call screening and Pixel recorder help make the Pixel 7 Pro an alluring phone even as an iterative update. View at Amazon

If you are still not convinced by this deal, check out our guide on where to preorder the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for more options and be sure to read our hands-on of both the new phones.