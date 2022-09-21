As the launch of Google's budget-oriented Chromecast HD nears, rumors surrounding it have also picked up steam in recent weeks. Leaks have already detailed its modest specs—an Amlogic's S805X2 CPU with AV1 decoding and 1.5GB RAM—and a €40 price tag in Europe. Adding insult to injury, certain retailers have already listed the "Chromecast with Google TV HD" for sale in Germany and the rest of Europe.

In Germany, you can order the budget Chromecast from retailers Octo24, PC King, and Jacob, with the stick being delivered within the next 1-3 days. The pricing is on the higher side across the three retailers, though. While rumors indicated a €40 price tag, Octo24 is selling it for €44.99 before taxes. Other retailers have listed the streaming stick at an even higher price. Seemingly, the new Chromecast is also up for sale in some other European countries (via @rquandt).

The Chromecast HD listing seems to have been prematurely made live by European retailers. You can try your luck by placing an order and hope it is delivered by the promised date. But don't be surprised if your order is canceled and the listing removed before that.

The upcoming Chromecast HD won't replace Google's existing 4K dongle. Instead, its lower pricing means it will target an entirely different set of customers looking to add streaming capabilities to their old TV in the cheapest way possible. Press renders indicate the Chromecast HD will look similar to the 4K model and come with a Voice remote featuring dedicated shortcut keys to Netflix and YouTube. Other box content will include two AAA batteries, a power brick, and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

While there's no official confirmation, Google should announce the budget streaming stick at its Made by Google event on October 6. Apart from the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, the company could unveil the Nest Wifi Pro at the event.