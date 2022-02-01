OxygenOS sticks around for another year, at least in name

Recent changes at OnePlus and its parent Oppo have made it clear that consolidation is the name of the game going forward. That includes the intent of combining OxygenOS and ColorOS Android skins into a new, unified user interface. But there's new intelligence implying that we won't see its debut as soon as we first thought.

The company's CEO Pete Lau revealed last fall (via Android Authority) that it would push a unified OS with the launch of the OnePlus 10 series this spring. This would follow December's rocky refresh of OxygenOS 12 which not only made it behave more like ColorOS on Oppo phones in China, but effectively merged most of their codebases together.

Now, 91Mobiles is reporting from Indian leaks blogger Yogesh Brar that the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will keep OxygenOS 12. The rumor doesn't stipulate what software will be loaded with the Chinese versions of the 10 and 10 Pro.

No word on the cause of this potential delay or if it affects plans to deliver it to older OnePlus and Oppo devices later on.

In a separate, but related development, Brar also mentions that the upcoming Realme 9 series of devices will run Realme UI 3.0. Realme is Oppo's sub-brand in the Indian market. While there has been chatter about having Realme phones switching over to ColorOS in the past year, that obviously hasn't come to pass and there's no word on them flipping to the unified OS as of yet, either.

